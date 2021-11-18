Antony Blinken begins his 3-country tour of Africa in KenyaExBulletin

International
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Kenya, the first stop on a three-nation tour of Africa. He joined Kenya’s foreign minister in calling for a ceasefire in Ethiopia.
MARY LUISE KELLY, PRACTICAL:
The civil war in Ethiopia and the seizure of military power in Sudan seem overwhelming as Secretary of State Antony Blinken embarks on his first trip to Africa as chief US diplomat. He joined Kenya’s foreign minister in Nairobi today in calling for a ceasefire in Ethiopia before the conflict spreads in the region. NPR Michele Kelemen is traveling with the secretary and has this report.
MICHELE KELEMEN, BYLINE: Secretary Blinken calls it an absolute necessity to stop fighting in Ethiopia and receive humanitarian aid in parts of the country now facing famine.
(TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION)
ANTONY BLINKEN: We are deeply concerned about the growing violence, the escalation of fighting across the country and what we see as a growing threat to the unity and integrity of the Ethiopian state.
KELEMEN: The U.S. is urging Americans to leave Ethiopia and warning of growing atrocities by the Ethiopian government and rebels in Tigray. When asked if the US could call this genocide, Secretary Blinken said he would follow the facts
(TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION)
BLINKEN: No matter what we call it, it has to stop. And there must be responsibility. And we are determined that there will be.
KELEMEN: How to stop this spiral war was one of the topics he discussed in a longer-than-expected private meeting with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who recently visited Ethiopia. Kenyan Foreign Minister Raychelle Omamo says Kenyatta is approaching Ethiopia as a friend and neighbor.
(TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION)
RAYCHELLE OMAMO: And friends and neighbors believe in their neighbor’s potential. We believe in Ethiopia’s potential to find a solution to this crisis. We believe a ceasefire is possible.
KELEMEN: Blinken describes Kenya as an important partner in this. But as the US works with Kenya on that front, activists are urging the secretary not to turn a blind eye to the troubles in Kenyan politics. The next round of elections is still 10 months away, but Amnesty International’s Irungu Houghton says there are signs he could be highly contested and violent.
IRONG HOUGHTON: It’s really important that America continues to be vigilant, to be attentive and committed – and not to give Kenya a free permit because the neighborhood is so turbulent.
KELEMEN: He was talking in a noisy hotel lobby after his meeting with Blinken.
HOUGHTON: What I have seen primarily is to ensure that the US government remains principled and not merely pragmatic about Kenya.
KELEMEN: Secretary Blinken spoke to activists about what he calls a recession of democracy in many parts of the world. Anne Ireri, who heads the group of election observers in Kenya, noted this.
ANNE IRERI: But what is important – and he reiterated – is that there is still no justification for any kind of recession in terms of democracy. We must continue to be vigilant. We must remind our governments of the commitments they have made to us, ensuring respect for democracy and the rule of law.
KELEMEN: Democracy is just one of the topics that Blinken is raising on this trip as the Biden administration tries to compete for influence with China in Africa. He is also talking about trade and investment, the needs of COVID-19 vaccination on the continent and the fight against climate change.
UNIDENTIFIED CHILDREN: (Sing in non-English).
KELEMEN: In a city forest in the Kenyan capital, Blinken applauded along with the children who did the serenade. He planted a tree and talked about Kenya’s progress in reforestation, and the secretary took a short walk with the daughter of the late Wangari Maathai, who received the Nobel Peace Prize for her conservation work in Kenya.
Michele Kelemen, NPR News, Nairobi.
