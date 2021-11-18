The plan to curb the second seats of the deputies is for the birds, says the Labor deputy | House of Commons

The 10th plan for the treatment of the second seats of the deputies has been rejected as for the birds and has not been very well thought out by the head of an inter-party committee that is examining this issue.

Chris Bryant, chairman of the Labor Standards Committee, challenged Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raabs’ suggestion that there should be a limit to the amount of hours or money an MP makes.

Raab refused to criticize his colleague, Conservative MP Geoffrey Cox, for earning more than $ 6 million as a lawyer since joining parliament, but said the government supported the principle to ensure politicians do not neglect their constituents.

However, Bryant said a proposal approved by the Commons on Wednesday night was a kneeling reaction to a crisis created by the prime minister himself.

After weeks of Conservative rage over his handling of dirty allegations, Boris Johnson had sought to draw a line under the issue by finally apologizing to supporters and bowing to pressure to support some form of new rules for second seats of deputies.

He returned after trying to block Owen Paterson’s suspension for an outrageous violation of paid lobbying rules. This led to the focus shifting to other MPs with external financial interests.

Cox was found to have received nearly $ 1 million for his recent legal work representing the British Virgin Islands on allegations of mismanagement and corruption, and to have taken advantage of Covid rules to cast Commons votes with representatives from the Caribbean.

After a public backlash and a drop in the Conservatives in the polls, Johnson backed Labor leader Keir Starmers’ call for tougher rules for run-off seats.

Starmer said MPs should be barred from taking any paid jobs as a parliamentary strategist, councilor or consultant and submit a motion proposing this to parliament during a debate on opposition day Wednesday.

Johnson introduced an amendment that said MPs should also not take jobs that prevent them from fulfilling their role in serving voters. Many conservatives were privately skeptical of the idea, and Bryant voiced his concern Thursday morning.

I do not know what counts as a non-parliamentary task, he said, asking if that would include knocking on doors at elections, or traveling between a constituency and London.

He asked how on earth the parliamentary standards commissioner would be able to tell if someone had spent too long in another job, suggesting it would be impossible to police.

Every MP should throw heart and soul into the business of being an MP, Bryant said, but he added: The whole idea that it will be very easy to come up with a plan in the coming days that says you can do it. many hours doing this and so many hours doing it is just for the birds, honestly.

Raab, when asked for details about what limits should be set on working hours or money paid for foreign affairs, said only that the government had set the principles and that it was up to the Bryants committee to set the details.

The Bryants Committee was already nearing the end of a regular review of the rules for second jobs, which are contained in the Code of Conduct for MPs. Bryant said an initial report on the changes he and the cross-party committee, which includes conservative MPs and independent secular members, would be produced by the end of November.

Draft proposals will then be reviewed and feedback sought before a final report is produced early next year.