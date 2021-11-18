Vietnam police call the noodle seller after parody video of “Salt Bae”.





Bui Tuan Lam, 38, from downtown Da Nang, said his goal in making the video, which shows him cutting sliced ​​boiled beef and magnificently sprinkling green onions in a bowl of soup with noodles, was not to mock any particular individual. “The video I made was for fun and to advertise my beef noodle shop. More customers have come since I posted it,” said Lam, who added that it was not clear if the police call was due to the video. his. Last week, Gokce uploaded a video of himself feeding Vietnam’s Public Safety Minister To Lam, a gold leaf steak at his London restaurant, where a steak sells for up to 1,450 (about $ 1,960). Days later, Facebook said it had unlocked the hashtag ‘#saltbae’ after discovering that the tag had been blocked globally after the images were displayed. Police in Vietnam routinely summon activists and people who publicly criticize the ruling Communist Party for questioning. Da Nang police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Lam, who has previously criticized authorities on Facebook, said he had “raised his voice for a better society” and that police had earlier called him for a meeting in April, without saying why. He described himself in a Facebook post alongside videos like “Green Onion Bae”. Images of To Lam’s golden dinner have caused a stir both in Vietnam and abroad, with many wondering how such a senior party official allowed himself to be filmed enjoying such expensive food in between of a state crackdown on corruption.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/17/asia/vietnam-police-salt-bae-intl-hnk-scli/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

