Christie’s enters into agreement with @properties to sell Christie’s international real estate to expand and grow business worldwide

NEW YORK, 17 November 2021 / PRNewswire / –Christie’sannounced today that it is selling it Christie’s International Real Estate Intermediary and technology firm from business to real estate @ Properties, and entering into a long-term global brand license agreement with the company, one of the fastest growing luxury brokerage firms in the world. This new Christie’s international real estate strategy was created to build on the success of the business and position it for accelerated growth under the guidance of an industry expert.



Christie’s International Real Estate acquisition by @properties is expected to close on December 1st. Under the terms of the deal, Christie’s existing global network of approximately 900 real estate office subsidiaries will be transferred to @properties along with members of Christie’s International Real Estate’s corporate team and the company-owned brokerage operations. The new business, which will be named after Christie’s International Real Estate, will create one of the largest residential brokerage firms in United States and will allow further expansion across other global markets. With this direction and new structure in place, Christie’s International Real Estate will benefit from the state-of-the-art @properties technology, marketing and broker support platforms, and will be able to provide the unparalleled level of service expected of clients. Christie’s worldwide.

The move also paves the way for @properties to scale its technology globally by supporting ongoing innovation to better serve Christie’s International Real Estate clients, agents and affiliates. The company owner’s set of intermediation technology applications, called [email protected], allows its agents to digitally manage all aspects of the client relationship and real estate transaction through a fully integrated system.

Ben Gore, Christie’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “@properties is one of the largest luxury real estate companies in the US in terms of sales volume and a clear leader in this field. We chose to follow this new direction for Christie’s International Real Estate for two strategic reasons. first, because @properties has the unique resources and capabilities to invest in Christie’s international real estate expansion. its brand and affiliate network both within the US and globally; and second, because it will enable Christie’s to focus our resources on our core business priorities in the arts and luxury goods market. “

Thad Wong, co-CEO and co-founder of @properties, commented: @properties is excited to combine the world-renowned luxury real estate brand with the technology, marketing and best operating platform of the brokerage industry. Christie’s International Real Estate will be the only brokerage firm in the world that can ‘offer subsidiaries, agents and customers a fully integrated technological solution after 250 years of luxury service and experience. “

@properties is partnering with Charlottesville, Virginia-Quad-C Management based, a leading private equity firm in the middle market.

Centerview Partners LLC is serving as Christie’s exclusive financial advisor and Allen & Overy LLP is serving as legal advisor. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP and Lathrop GPM LLP are serving as legal advisors to @properties.

About @properties

Founded in 2000, @properties ranks 8th in the REAL Trends 500 list of the largest residential brokerage firms in the US in terms of sales volume. Over the past decade, @properties has developed a proprietary package of integrated technology applications called [email protected],which includes marketing, transaction management and customer relationship management systems, and has recently launched a nationwide franchise. @properties and its affiliates, Ansley Real Estate and Nest Realty, have more than 4,000 agents in 75 offices in 13 states. @properties also owns Proper Title, a title insurance firm, and Proper Rate, an independent mortgage lender.

atproperties.com.

About Quad-C

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C is a private equity firm of the middle market focused on investing in well – known businesses and consumer services, food and beverage and consumer products, healthcare, industry, specialty distribution and transportation / logistics companies. In its three-decade history, Quad-C has invested $ 3.8 billion of capital in more than 75 platform companies. The Quad-C team is committed to collaborating with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value. Learn more about Quad-C at quadcmanagement.com

About Christie’s International Real Estate

Christie’s International Real Estate, a subsidiary of Christie’s, the world’s leading art and luxury business, is one of the leading luxury real estate companies, successfully trading high-value real estate worldwide for over 30 years . Through her New York City The network of affiliates and invitations alone, spanning 48 countries and territories, Christie’s International Real Estate offers unparalleled services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. The company has offices in London, New York City, Hong Kong, Angels, and Palm Beach, and related brokers have registered approximately $ 500 billion of real estate transactions over the past five years. (Data since December 31, 2020.)

www.christiesinternationalrealestate.com

About Christie’s

Founded in 1766, Christie’s is a world leader in luxury art and business. Known and trusted for its direct and online expert auctions, as well as its private custom sales, Christie’s offers a full portfolio of global servicesfor its clients, including art valuation, art funding, international real estate and education. Christie’s has a physical presence in 46 countries across America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific, with flaginternational sales centersIN New York, London, Hong Kong, Paris AND Geneva. It is also the only international auction house authorized to hold sales on the mainland China (shanghai).

Christie’s AUCTION stretch more than 80 categories of art and luxury, with price points ranging from $ 200 long $ 100 millionIn recent years, Christie’s has reached the world record price for a work of art at auction (Leonardo da VincitWorld of El Salvador, 2017), for a single collection sale (Collection i Peggy and David Rockefeller, 2018), and for a work by a living artist (Jeff Koons’Rabbits, 2019).

Christie’s Private salesoffers a hassle-free service for buying and selling art, jewelry and watches outside the auction calendar, working exclusively with Christie’s specialists at the client’s individual pace.

Recent innovations at Christie’s include the innovative sale of the first NFT for a digital work of art ever offered at a large auction house (Beeple’s every day, March 2021), with the unprecedented acceptance of cryptocurrency as a means of payment. As an industry leader in digital innovation, Christie’s also continues to pioneer new technologies that are redefining the art business, including creating viewing experiences and offerings that integrate augmented reality, global live streaming, buy channels now and hybrid sales formats.

Christie’s is committed to advancing responsible cultureacross its business and communities worldwide, including achieving sustainability through net zero carbon emissions by 2030 and actively using its platform in the art world to reinforce underrepresented voices and support positive change.

Browse, offer, find, and join us for the best of art and luxury in:www.christies.comor by downloading Christie’s apps. COVID reopening status is offered for our global locationshere

