Maldives opposes India campaign





India has always been the Maldives’ closest ally and trusted neighbor, the Govt. say



The Maldives government said Wednesday it strongly opposes attempts to spread false information criticizing its ties to India, its closest ally and trusted neighbor. A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the allegations that bilateral cooperation between the governments of the Maldives and India undermines the national security and sovereignty of the Maldives are false and unfounded. Solihs policy The statement comes amid an ongoing social media campaign in the Maldives called #Indiaout. Maldives critical of India’s first policy in the international relations of Ibrahim Mohamed Solih administrations, in the past have strongly opposed any Indian military presence and the opening of an Indian consulate in its southern Addu atoll. However, according to the Maldivian Foreign Ministry, anti-Indian sentiment is not widespread in the Indian Ocean archipelago. The government firmly believes that these views are not the feelings of the general public, but rather those of a small group of individuals with the objective of tarnishing the country ‘s long – standing cordial ties with India, the ministry said in a statement. The co-operation and support provided by the Government of India, especially on maritime security issues, aims to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries and guarantee the security and stability of the Indian Ocean region, he said. Direct benefits He also added that Indian support in areas such as search and rescue capabilities, evacuation of victims, coastal surveillance and maritime reconnaissance, directly benefit the Maldivian people. Further, the Maldives noted that addressing the threats of cross-border terrorism, piracy, drug trafficking, climate change, cyber security and human trafficking requires the support and cooperation of all regional and international partners. No single country can address these issues on its own, the statement added. India’s reaction The ministry response seemed to reiterate President Solihs’s own stance regarding his governments’ ties to New Delhi. In an interview for Hindu in January this year, Mr. Solih said the Maldives does not apologize for the close ties with India. Meanwhile, India-appointed High Commissioner to the Maldives Munu Mahawar presented his credentials to President Solih on Wednesday. The President and the High Commissioner expressed their desire for further cooperation and assistance in all efforts towards the mutual benefit of the two nations, according to a statement from the Office of the President.

