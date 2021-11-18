Poland accuses Belarus, Russia of trying to use migrants to destabilize EUExBulletin

Some European countries have accused Russia of encouraging Belarus in its strategy of pushing migrants across its border with the EU, but the Kremlin says it is not involved.

MARY LUISE KELLY, PRACTICAL:

There seems to be no end to the migrant crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland. The EU has accused Belarus of luring migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere to fly there and then try to enter the EU via Belarus. But Poland is blocking migrants and accusing Belarus and its ally Russia of using migrants as hostages in a bid to destabilize the EU – many complex things are happening there.

NPR’s Charles Maynes joins us from Moscow to explain. Hey, Charles.

CHARLES MAYNES, BYLINE: Hello. Good to be with you.

KELLY: Start with the last one – exactly what is happening today at the border.

MAYNES: You know, well, we saw it today – the Belarusian state media showed videos of migrants being sent to a shelter inside a logistics center near the Polish border. This is the first time many people have spent the night indoors since arriving in Belarus in this attempt to leave their EU countries. Now, I have to say that the shelter for immigrants looked extremely good. Western film crews were allowed near the border to see the immigrants there, to film and see what was happening. They were also there to see Polish border guards firing water cannons and smoke grenades at the migrants as they ran to the border. So, you know, it just seemed like a media event created to present Belarus as much more humane than the EU.

I think there is the added benefit of delegitimizing Europe as an alternative model in the eyes of Lukashenko’s supporters – this is the Belarusian leader – saying, look at how they treat these immigrants. Look at these kinds of false European values ​​- so in the end, just an attempt, I think, to gain the optics of this crisis.

KELLY: Now, about the claims that the EU is making Lukashenko produce this on purpose – I know he denies it. However, journalists are finding some evidence to suggest that there may be something there. If so, why? What does he gain from this?

MAYNES: The roots of this really go back to the 2020 presidential election. Lukashenko claimed he had won the election in a crush. Many in Belarus and of course the West disagree. The EU and the US have both refused to recognize Lukashenko and sanctioned his regime for a brutal crackdown on thousands of people who have kept him in power over the past year. And so comes this increase in immigrants and is a way of punishing Europe for recognizing its political opposition. It is a way to force them to recognize him as the legitimate leader and perhaps even seek easing of sanctions.

I spoke with Artyom Shraibman. He is a Belarusian analyst now with the Carnegie Center in Moscow, who argues that, you know, in essence, this is a prayer for dialogue – his quote – from Lukashenko.

ARTYOM SHRAIBMAN: He wants to be appreciated. He wants to be, if not respected or admired, then at least treated as someone who is needed, who is, as it were, necessary for stability in the region.

MAYNES: So in other words, Lukashenko is creating chaos to show how good things were before he was forced to act.

KELLY: And then we are talking about a crisis on the border between Poland and Belarus. What is Russia’s role here? What is Vladimir Putin’s interest in all this?

MAYNES: Well, you know, Russia says it has nothing to do with this crisis, but Belarus is certainly a Kremlin client. But this does not mean that Lukashenko does everything Russia, the Kremlin or Putin says. In fact, it can be almost a bit of fun to watch how much Lukashenko seems to drive Russian President Vladimir Putin crazy. You know, when you look at them during press conferences or when they have to go out together, Putin rolls his eyes and sighs a little while Lukashenko gives these long, long answers. And it just seems like you can’t stand it. And yet, Russia offers him political support from time to time.

Well, why is that? Well, Lukashenko in power means that Belarus is safely seen as a buffer against the West, against NATO. And the Kremlin clearly saw this kind of Ukrainian-style scenario – in other words, a popular uprising in Belarus over the past year. They just do not trust the opposition. So Putin is basically stuck with Lukashenko, at least until he finds a better alternative. And Lukashenko, through his prison system, you know, he does a pretty good job making sure there are no other alternatives.

KELLYExBulletin’s Charles Maynes gives us views of Moscow. Thank you, Charles.

MAYNES: Thank you.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our Terms of Use website and permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created in a fast time frame up Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor and is manufactured using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.