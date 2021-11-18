Overnight closures in Malahat cause supply chain problems

It took Chad Swanson nearly three hours to drive from his home in Shawnigan Lake to his job in Langford on Wednesday morning, a journey that usually takes about 20 minutes.

“I have been traveling to Malahat since 2016 and this is probably the worst traffic I have ever stumbled upon, at the time,” he said.

Overnight closures on the Malahat Highway are scheduled during the week and weekend, while road crews continue to repair flood damage. Large volumes of water piled up on the highway on Monday, eroding part of the shoulder to a section near Tunnel Hill.

The highway is the main artery connecting the southern island of Vancouver to the rest of the island and the wavy effects of the closure are being felt by many people leaning on the road.

Swanson partner Laura O’Brien says her best grocery alternative is now near Duncan, where she noticed some empty shelves and difficulty buying dairy products.

“I’m worried about people not being able to get to grocery stores. Or about people thinking, ‘yes we have grocery stores open now’ and they will not be able to get what they need.”

Concern over supply chain disruptions led to long queues at gas stations in the Capital Region on Wednesday, with several points running out of fuel.

Erik Gault, director of operations for Peninsula Co-op, says all the gas sold in Victoria comes from Malahat and this has been affected by overnight closures. “It really threw the monkey real key into things. Most of the fuel that is sent to Co-op sites is delivered between 6pm and 6am.”

Gault thinks the petrol stations will struggle to keep up with demand over the next week, but if the highway repairs stay as planned, the situation should normalize after that.

“What we are telling people is to get enough gas to move for a few days. Leave some there for the other person and wherever possible, avoid traveling to Malahat. I think there should be more control. “strictly on the Malahat to determine what the essential journey is so that we can allow some of the commercial goods to flow again.”

Erik Gault, operations director for Peninsula Co-op, says he thinks petrol stations will meet demand over the next week, but that things can normalize afterwards if highway repairs stay on schedule. (Ken Mizokoshi / CBC)

Meanwhile, the province is working to maintain the supply chain on Vancouver Island to avoid shortages.

BC Transport Minister Rob Fleming says overnight closures on the Malahat Highway have been successful and road repair work is progressing.

“One-lane alternating traffic is open during daylight hours and for the next five and if necessary, six evenings will be closed at night.”

BC Ferries ran the small Mill Bay – Brentwood Bay ferry overnight Monday to help move people who were stranded on both sides of the Malahat. Extra cruises were added on Tuesday and Wednesday, but Ferry spokeswoman Deborah Marshall says they do not have enough crew to continue adding extra cruises to that route as of Thursday.

BC Ferries is also adding a round trip between Swartz Bay and Duke Point on Thursday to move essential goods and passengers between Victoria and Nanaimo. Reservations will not be offered for the three-hour cruise and in a statement, BC Ferries says “the company continues to explore opportunities for more cruises as needed”.

People have also expressed concerns online about traveling from areas north of Malahat to meetings with the doctor in Victoria.

The Island Health Authority says there are no major disruptions to its healthcare services and the COVID-19 tests, all of which are processed in Victoria are still within a 24-hour turn.

Health Authority vehicles also have priority access to the Mill Bay – Brentwood Bay ferry route to “ensure sample delivery to Victoria”.