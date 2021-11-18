Despite the pandemic, UB remains a major host for international students – UB Now: News and views for UB faculty and staff

International
Despite the global disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, UB continues to rank among the country’s top universities when it comes to hosting international students.
UB ranks 27th by the Institute of International Education in its latest census, “Open Doors Report 2021 on International Education Exchange”, which was published this week.
International students at UB reached 6,161 during the fall of 2020, according to the report by the Washington, DC-based organization.
The number includes international students studying online at UB while still abroad amid the pandemic. This number also includes 2,521 who continued in the US with Postgraduate Optional Practical Training, which allows for a period of temporary employment in their field of study.
“We are excited to report that UB remains a major contributor to the international market by enrolling smart students and producing an impressive number of educated students for the global workforce,” says Lee Melvin, Deputy Provost for Enrollment Management.
Among New York universities, only New York University, Columbia University and Cornell University hosted more international students than UB, according to the report.
The main countries that sent students to UB in the fall of 2020 were, respectively: China, India, Korea, Canada, Taiwan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Bangladesh and Vietnam.
“UB’s success in enrolling outstanding students from around the world reflects our commitment to providing enriching experiences – and our current students sharing their experiences with other students,” said Nojin Kwak, Vice-Provocateur for International Education. .
“Attracted by the excellent academics and extracurricular opportunities available at UB, international students discover a welcoming, inclusive community and strong support services, both of which enhance their experience here and help them be successful,” says Kwak. .
Aniruddh Devaiya, a senior master of electrical engineering at UB, can attest to this.
As a freshman coming from India, Devaiya arrived at UB surprised and worried. But he was lucky to find a good group of friends early on, as well as others at the university who would give him advice and guidance during his university trip.
Overall, he has achieved what he had decided to do while at UB.
“I have always looked for available opportunities and how I can get the most out of them,” he says. “The electrical engineering department offered an excellent undergraduate curriculum that had a large selection of courses and gave me the flexibility that allowed me to specialize in my subject area while exploring other disciplines.”
Johnathan Lim, president of the Singapore Student Association, had some reluctance to come to UB, but the senior is grateful to the university’s large international community that helped him adjust and not feel left out.
“I feel very welcome and confident,” Lim says, “and over time, when new students come in, I would do my best to guide them.”
This is the 19th year in a row that UB is ranked among the 30 best institutions in the annual Open Doors report, which has long served as a reference point for higher education. UB came in 27th place on the list last year as well.
According to institute figures, the number of international students at UB last fall was 572 less than last year. But this is a reflection of how the global pandemic has affected international students studying at universities across the US.
In the 2020-2021 academic year, 914,095 international students attended American colleges and universities – a 15% drop from the previous academic year, according to the report.
Much of this decline came in the category of young international students studying for the first time at American universities. These figures fell 46% from the previous academic year.
However, a photo from this fall shows that the number of international students has already increased for the 2021-22 academic year, according to the report.
