Callers to global helplines expressed similar pandemic concerns





A study on 19-country crisis helpline calls shows a striking similarity in the number of mental health pandemics

Fear of infection. Vetmia. Physical health concerns. As the coronavirus spread across borders early in the pandemic, calls to global helplines showed a striking resemblance in mental health numbers from China to Lebanon, Finland to Slovenia. An analysis of 8 million calls to helplines in 19 countries, published Wednesday in Nature, reveals a collective response to unprecedented and uncertain times. Callers’ concerns focus on fear of infection, loneliness and physical health. Calls for relationship issues, economic problems, and suicide-related issues were generally less prevalent than before the pandemic. Swiss and German researchers looked at aid lines in 14 European countries, the United States, China, Hong Kong, Israel and Lebanon. They included suicide prevention hotlines and crisis counseling. We were amazed at how similar the vast evolution of helpline call patterns across nations seemed, said Marius Brulhart, a professor of economics at the University of Lausanne and lead author of the study. Combining country-specific data during the first 12 weeks of the 2020 pandemic, the researchers found that call volumes peaked in six weeks, rising 35% on calls over the same period in 2019. The researchers also analyzed data until the spring of 2021 from two of the largest aid lines, in France and Germany. Call patterns in these two countries followed an increase and decrease in infections and government restrictions, and the concerns raised were similar to those at the beginning of the pandemic. Strict blocking and social distancing measures were associated with more calls due to fear, loneliness and suicidal thought or behavior. Government financial support for workers who lost jobs and businesses that lost customers had the opposite effect, alleviating mental health concerns and concerns, the researchers said. Karestan Koenen, a mental health researcher at Harvard, said models linking a government-assisted drop in calls is an important step for policymakers. Analyzing helpline data is an incredibly creative way to assess pandemic mental health in a range of countries, she said. In the US, crisis aid lines have been heavily promoted throughout the pandemic and this may have expanded their use, Koenen noted. Concerns raised in the calls echo the results of surveys showing the number of pandemics in mental health, said Judith Bass, of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. The idea that fear was part of the early manifestations has both a research meaning and a logical meaning, Bass said. The virus was a stranger that no one had experienced before. Bass noted that the study did not include developing countries, such as those in Africa that have experienced Ebola and other disease outbreaks. People in those countries may have reacted differently in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic than the countries included in the analysis, she said. However, the study showed how widespread helplines are around the world, Bass said, and they are available in far more countries than were included in the study. Brulhart said the ones used in the study manage the data in a way that makes them accessible to academic research. The Associated Press Department of Health and Science receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Education Science Department. AP is solely responsible for all content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/callers-global-helplines-voiced-similar-pandemic-worries-81229372 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos