Covid: German cases hit record with Merkel warning of ‘dramatic’ situation





The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany’s center for disease control and control, has reported 65,371 new cases in the last 24 hours – an increase of 12,545 new infections compared to the previous 24-hour period.

But those figures are likely to be under-reported, and the true rate of infections could be “two or three times higher,” RKI chief Lothar Wieler said in an online discussion with Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer on Wednesday. evening.

The country reported 264 Covid-19-related deaths from Wednesday to Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 98,000 people in Germany, according to RKI data.

The seven-day incidence rate in Germany has also reached record levels of 336.9 cases per 100,000 people, up from 249.1 cases reported a week ago, RKI reported.

Germany has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe, with just over 67% of the population fully vaccinated. About 33% have no protection against the virus, according to RKI. This is one of the reasons why infections have risen to record levels, experts say, helped by the weakening of immunity to Covid-19 vaccines and the more infectious Delta variant. “While the vaccination campaign started in Germany earlier this year, we now see some age groups and some people rapidly losing their immunity against Covid-19,” said Tobias Kurth, a professor of public health and epidemiology at Charit University Hospital. in Berlin, he told CNN. “The current situation of the pandemic in Germany is dramatic, I can not say otherwise,” Chancellor Merkel told municipalities across Germany. Wednesday. Hospitalization and deaths remain at a much lower level than at the previous peak, but there is a growing concern about gaps in the country’s vaccination coverage as it passes into the winter months. “It would be unfortunate to act only when the intensive care units are full, because then it would be too late,” she added. ‘Block for the unvaccinated’ The situation means that Germany is on track to become the next country to impose stricter rules on those who have not been fully vaccinated. The three parties that make up the country’s possible new coalition government will debate on Thursday a bill that will make stricter rules come into force. The proposed measures would require the Germans to provide proof of vaccination or a recovery certificate in order to board the bus or train, in an extension of the country’s “3G” system requiring a Covid-19 negative test to enter certain locations and settings. Free tests for Covid-19 will be reinstated as well as permission to work from home whenever possible. Green Party co-chair Robert Habeck told public broadcaster ARD on Sunday that the rules in force constitute a “blockade for the unvaccinated”. Merkel will also debate the implementation of Covid-19 stricter restrictions with German leaders of 16 federal states. A nationwide blockage may be the only option at this stage in Germany’s fourth wave, Kurth told CNN, as “we just have a lot of Covid-19 infections every day.” “Even if people are vaccinated, they can transmit the virus to others and we will continue to see an increase in cases. Unfortunately, we may have to think about going one step further and putting a brake on it. the entire potential population, “he added. Berlin has already imposed restrictions on unvaccinated people, with Monday required proof of full vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 in the last six months for access to bars, restaurants, cinemas and other entertainment venues. But the current wave of infections is mainly affecting the southern and eastern parts of the country, where vaccine reception is lower. The pace of vaccinations has been on the rise as officials call on the public to be immunized. “For the first time since August, over 500,000 citizens in Germany were vaccinated overnight yesterday,” wrote Germany’s acting health minister, Jens Spahn, on Thursday. He said this included 381,560 booster vaccines, “which are so important to breaking this 4th wave”. Germany’s vaccine advisory committee recommended boosters for everyone over the age of 18 on Thursday as it tries to address declining immunity from a two-dose regimen. Despite the large-scale availability of vaccines this winter compared to the past, the fourth wave driven by the Europe Delta variant has made it the only region last week to see an increase in Covid-19-related deaths. said the World Health Organization on Tuesday. If the measures proposed by the coalition agree, they would bring Germany closer in line with its southern neighbor, Austria, where a blockade specifically targeted at unvaccinated people went into effect on Monday. It prohibits unvaccinated people – more than a third of the country’s population – from leaving their homes, except for a few specific reasons. On Thursday, it was announced that the blockade would extend to the entire population living in the provinces of Salzburg and Upper Austria as “new coronavirus infections continue to grow significantly,” the Salzburg local government wrote on its website. Austria, where vaccine reception is lower than Germany, is suffering from an intense wave of infections and reported a record 15,145 new ones on Thursday. The country’s seven-day incidence rate also reached a record 989 cases per 100,000 people. In contrast, Spain and Portugal have avoided the burden of the winter wave after posting the highest vaccination rates in Europe. France, which has almost 75% of its total vaccinated population, is coping with the new peak of infection better than its neighbors. Nearly 5 million French people have received their Covid booster vaccine, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said in an interview with French media outlet LCI on Thursday. “This is a lot. It puts us above most of our European neighbors, but it is still very little,” Attal said. “We have to keep going.”

CNN’s Rob Picheta, Martin Goillandeau, Xiaofei Xu and Meredith Ruleman contributed to this report.

