Erin OToole defends the decision to expel the Conservative senator from the parliamentary group

OTAWA – Conservative leader Erin O’Toole usually arrives for his weekly meeting with MPs surrounded only by his staff.

But the morning after he removed a senator from the Conservative group for challenging his leadership, O’Toole walked down a cold, Ottawa street surrounded by several lawmakers and then confronted reporters to deliver a message: he does not will tolerate public challenges to his leadership from within his party.

“We are united on our way forward as a team,” he said.

“People who are now letting their frustrations and their personal agendas or pandemic issues interfere with our progress are not part of the team.”

The expulsion of Senator Denise Batters from the parliamentary group was the latest attempt by O’Toole to remove political distractions before Parliament returns next week.

Last week, he ousted lawmakers who have challenged the need for mandatory vaccinations against COVID-19 from the official Opposition banks and signaled that there would also be a discussion of what might happen to those who continue to challenge pandemic science.

Prior to that, a member of the party ‘s national council who tried to launch a petition to oust O’Toole was removed from his post.

It all has to do with the party’s performance in this summer’s election, when the Conservatives lost seats and, while winning the popular vote, failed to achieve the benefits O’Toole had promised in urban centers if his party were to embrace carbon prices. be more progressive in LGBTQ rights and much more friendly with organized work.

Since then, he has faced calls to resign over allegations that his attempts to push the party to the left fatally constituted its principles.

Now Batters is trying to use a provision in the party constitution that allows a referendum to be initiated by members. She wants one who would ask if O’Toole should face a leadership review sooner than the one planned for 2023.

Launching the petition, the conservative lifelong activist accused O’Toole of rejecting many policies without the contribution of parliamentary groups or grassroots membership, and of violating conservative principles, a topic she returned to Wednesday while criticizing her dismissal. .

“If Mr. O’Toole is confident that our party members support the new direction in which he is leading our party, he should not be afraid of anything by confronting our members democratically in an accelerated vote of confidence. , “she said.

“That he is fighting against this with threats and intimidation against parliamentary groups speaks volumes.”

The party has said that leadership reviews cannot be triggered by a referendum and does not accept the validity of this petition or previous attempt.

Many Conservative MPs appeared to be on the side of this stance on Wednesday, saying Batters did not follow the proper process and should have raised her concerns internally.

Batters also violated the law governing how parliamentary groups can initiate a leadership review, an MP said.

“We can not stick to members who are not following the law and that is one of the reasons why the decision was made, which I fully support,” said longtime MP Michael Chong, who led what is known as The Reform Act that regulates the way the caucus goes.

While the act also requires that the expulsion of an MP from the parliamentary group requires broad support of the parliamentary group, senators are not covered by this protection and Senate Conservative leader Don Plett said he supported O’Toole’s decision.

The Conservative leader said his announcement late Tuesday that he was removing Batters from the group was unfortunate but necessary.

“You do not want to make the decision, but she actually made it first,” he told reporters.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Batters said she had raised her concerns with O’Toole directly after the election, but that he had failed to listen or act.

“Then I publicly asked our members to have a voice. “His answer now is to expel me,” she said.

Batters is not the first within the parliamentary group to call for a leadership review.

Ahead of the party’s first parliamentary group meeting in October, Alberta MP Shannon Stubbs said members should not wait until 2023 for the next review, and Senator Michael MacDonald also called for a leadership review to begin soon.

O’Toole did not respond Wednesday when asked why Stubbs and MacDonald were allowed to stay in the group.

But while the party says it will not accept Batters’ petition, that does not end immediate questions about O’Toole’s future as leader – Conservative MPs have the right to launch a leadership review at any time.

With folder by Raisa Patel