GTRA: International travel is slow to return after restrictions lifted





When the United States lifted international travel restrictions, in effect on November 8, was good news for the Golden Triangle Regional Airport. As you know, (historically) about 80 percent of our traffic is business travel and that includes international travel, said Mike Hainsey, CEO of GTRAs, on Tuesday. She turns, but turns slowly. Our international travel is about 25 to 30 percent of what we saw in 2019. Hainsey said international travel accounts for about 10 percent of GTRAs business travel. Currently, most international travel via GTR is from the state of Mississippi, he said. They are a great research university, so they are traveling, but for most of our industry, international travel will take some time to get back to what we saw before COVID, Hainsey said. Most of Europe, with the exception of Italy, has now begun to close due to the revival of COVID. Then you have the Zoom effect, which has a huge impact. International companies are much more likely to have teleconferencing for their in-company meetings than to travel. Tommy Williamson, who works in technical support for Steel Dynamics, said he continued to travel throughout the pandemic, but much less frequently than before the pandemic. It’s not just travel restrictions, said Williamson, who provides services to domestic and international clients, including clients in Mexico. During the pandemic most of my clients were shut down and some of them are still shut down. I am traveling probably about 10 percent of the amount I used to travel. Many of my clients are still closed. Williamson said he works with his clients through Zoom calls, but there is only so much that can be done through those meetings. You really have to see the operations, the equipment, he said. So I can’t wait to get back to regular travel, the sooner the better. Hainsey said he does not expect business travel to return to 2019 levels by spring. No one travels in January, which is the slowest month of the year, Hainsey said. So I think maybe in the spring we will see business trips back to where we were before. While he expects business travel to only increase in growth until the spring, GTRA has benefited from an increase in leisure travel. We were doing about 85 percent of the traffic we had in 2019 and a lot of that has to do with leisure travel, which has definitely increased. Fees are low and I think people can have more disposable income. People are ready to travel again, which has been great for us. Slim Smith is a columnist and writer for The Dispatch. His email address is [email protected]

