HS2 Rail to Leeds, confirms Grant Shapps | rail transport

The eastern part of HS2 in Leeds has been removed and a full-speed east-west line connecting Manchester with Leeds will not be built, the government has confirmed, after saying faster train journeys would be sent earlier and cheaper under a $ 96 billion railroad. plans.

The high-speed rail network will move forward to Manchester but will be limited to an existing East Midlands station instead of traveling from Birmingham to Leeds, while the TransPennine route will be improved primarily through upgrades rather than a line re.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the Commons that the changes and investments would bring better rail links for passengers years ago in a network that would work for every community.

He said the Oakervee review of HS2 had shown that a review was needed and a subsequent report by the National Infrastructure Commission implied that a flexible approach and strengthening of regional railways would be more economically viable.

An additional $ 54 billion will be spent on upgrades and new lines, beyond the $ 42 billion already committed to building the first phases of HS2 from London to Birmingham and Crewe.

Shapps said the integrated rail plan released Thursday was ambitious and unprecedented and would speed up intercity connections as well as improve local services. Trains from Manchester to Leeds will eventually take 33 minutes instead of 55 minutes, while train travel from Birmingham to Nottingham will be shortened by more than an hour to 26 minutes, according to the Department of Transportation.

The plan will include a new section of the high-speed line from Warrington to Manchester and the western ends of Yorkshire, Shapps said.

High-speed trains will pass through downtown Nottingham and Derby on the east foot using a fully electrified Midland main line, an upgrade scheme that was canceled by the government in 2017.

Shapps said the plan, which includes a new mass transit system in West Yorkshire around Leeds, would boost economies and level at least a decade earlier than building HS2 as originally intended, with some work expected to start by Christmas.

The move has been met with outrage and frustration in the north of England and the Midlands, with Labor describing the plan as crumbs from the table following promises of a full network joined at high speed.

The prime minister, Boris Johnson, said last month that the government would build the Northern Power Plant (NPR), but the road the northern leaders hoped would be in the center, a new high-speed line from Manchester to Leeds via Bradford. , will not be built.

Responding to the Commons, shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon said the government had completely sold the north. We know exactly what the northern power plant railway means. They had rehearsed and re-engaged 60 times. This opportunity seems to be lost.

Conservative MP Huw Merriman, chairman of the selected transportation committee, said the announcement showed the risk of selling the permanent sunlight and leaving it to others to explain the moonlight. He said ministers had long said it was neither / or HS2 or NPR, while people in the north would now think they had none.

Sir Edward Leigh, the Conservative MP for Gainsborough, said the Northeast had heard these promises over and over again to improve railroads. He said that while HS2 was a white elephant, it was now a white elephant that lacked a leg.

Bradford council chairwoman Susan Hinchcliffe said that by not crossing a new line through the city, the government had missed a golden opportunity to make an investment that would have repaid itself many times over and was a misguided economy for the north and for the Country. She added: There can hardly be a better proof of governments’ commitment to leveling than Bradford.

Andrew Adonis, the former transport secretary who launched the HS2 project in 2009, said it was a betrayal of the north and warned that England’s economic geography could be seriously deformed with a high-speed line serving only the west of the country.

However, Stop HS2 activists said the cancellation of the eastern part of the project was an excuse for everything we have said for a decade. A spokesman, Joe Rukin, said: You can offer more benefits to more people faster for less money without massive environmental impact by upgrading existing infrastructure, reopening old lines and providing sustainable local transportation.

The HS2 line from London to Birmingham and Manchester will still run. Plans for the HS2 station in Manchester could be revised to expand the surface station rather than build underground, potentially saving billions in construction costs.

The high-speed line from Birmingham and Leeds will end at East Midlands Parkway and not at a planned new hub in Toton, between Nottingham and Derby. Lilian Greenwood, Labor MP for Nottingham South, said local authorities had been working for a decade on how to maximize benefits and those plans were being thrown in the trash.

Railway experts said continuing with improvements instead of new lines risked decades of service disruption. Engineer and writer Gareth Dennis said it was impossible to offer more capacity and faster travel without isolating high-speed trains.

Darren Caplan, chief executive of the Railroad Industry Association, said it was difficult to see this plan as anything other than a partial approach, adding that the proposed TransPennine improvements had been promised from time to time since 2014, with millions pounds spent on it. design and shovels ready to go. Dismantling these plans will only add to the cost and delay the work.

The Institutional Policy Director of the Civil Engineers Institution, Chris Richards, said: “It took us 12 years to get anywhere, we have to make the next 12 in terms of progress.

It came after Transport for London (TfL) warned that the expiration of its government funding on December 11 would result in a reduction of metro and bus services in the capital by about 20%. Its commissioner, Andy Byford, said the current budget means the city needs to prepare for the managed downturn.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said that the leveling of Britain should not come at the expense of the reduction of London … If the government does not provide the long-term funds needed to maintain our public transport network, there will be no other solution but to make service cuts as important as demand is growing again.