Belarus-Poland border: They gave up everything to go to Europe. Now hundreds are being sent home

About 430 Iraqi citizens who were transferred from the border to the Belarusian capital, Minsk, were to be evacuated on Thursday by an Iraqi Airways plane, the Iraqi Ministry of Transport said in a statement.

But about 1,000 desperate and increasingly frustrated migrants are still stationed near the Bruzgi-Kunica border crossing, two days after violent clashes with Polish security forces broke out there and Belarusian border guards relocated some migrants to a shelter. nearby warehouse.

Heshw Muhammad, a 27-year-old from Iraqi Kurdistan, said she was suspicious of going to the warehouse, fearing she and her family would be deported by Belarusian authorities to Iraqi Kurdistan, where she says they had no choice. nothing. She has been out for two weeks in sub-zero temperatures with her husband and their little girls, 2-, 4- and 7-year-olds.

“Before my children die, we need help [a] message, we want to ask to go to Germany “, she said.

Polish authorities said Thursday that migrants were still trying to force their way across the border near Bruzgi, with 500 attempts to break the barbed wire fence in 24 hours, sometimes in groups of up to 500. Poland’s defense ministry reported that about 100 immigrants were arrested after trying to cross further south, to Dubicze Cerkiewne.

Tensions have eased since a dramatic outbreak of violence near the checkpoint on Tuesday, when migrants began flooding the border, throwing stones, tree branches and other debris at Polish security forces. Polish officers responded with water cannons and tear gas.

In what seemed like a move to aggravate the situation, Belarusian border guards have relocated many of the migrants to shelter in a nearby warehouse, where they are sleeping on thin mattresses and receiving hot tea, bread and medical treatment. from the Belarusian Red Cross. United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and other aid groups. Many migrants fear that their new accommodation is only a first step in the deportation process to their countries of origin.

Deteriorating conditions on the European Union’s eastern border underscore the dire human damage of the geopolitical stalemate between Belarus, an ally of Russia, and Poland, a member of the EU and NATO bloc. Neither side has been willing to back down, leaving immigrants stuck in the middle. At least nine people have died at the border in recent weeks, many from hypothermia, according to the Polish border guard agency.

Ahmed al-Hassan, a 19-year-old Syrian man who drowned in a river last month while trying to cross from Belarus, was buried in a small town in northeastern Poland on Tuesday. His grieving family in Syria attended the funeral service lit with torches via video link.

Thousands of migrants like al-Hassan – mostly from the Middle East and Asia – began appearing on the Belarusian side of the border during the summer, walking through forests, rivers and swamps, to reach Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, in their quest for a better life in Europe. Few have achieved it.

And even for those who have crossed into Poland, it is uncertain whether they will be allowed to stay.

CNN spoke to two brothers from Afghanistan, aged 20 and 21, who walked for days through the woods in Belarus and across the border into eastern Poland, where they said they were met by a smuggler who took them to Warsaw. But shortly after arriving in the capital, they were arrested by police.

The brothers were being treated at a hospital in eastern Poland for hypothermia. They say they are desperate to reunite with their uncle in Germany, but are unsure if they will be allowed by the Polish authorities to continue their journey.

“When the government changed [and the] The Taliban took control of Afghanistan, everyone left their jobs and my parents are not working at the moment, there is no money, no food … I can not get an education, schools and universities have been closed for a long time. “One of the brothers said, ‘That’s why I want to go to Germany.’

The brothers were taken from the hospital by Polish police after leaving CNN. It is not clear where they were taken.

Poland is under attack by international aid organizations, which say they are violating international law by forcing asylum seekers to return to Belarus instead of accepting their requests for international protection. Poland stands by its actions, saying they are legal.

Authorities across the border in Belarus told CNN on Wednesday that they were waiting to hear from officials in Munich about a possible “humanitarian corridor” to transport migrants to the country. President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday offered to fly them to the German capital with its state-owned airline if Poland refused to open its border.

But this option seems incredibly impossible. German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass said on Monday evening Germany would not accept immigrants and that the European Union plan was for them to return home.

In their second telephone conversation in almost as many days, German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Lukashenko on Wednesday to stress the need to provide humanitarian care and return opportunities for those affected, with the support of the UN and in co-operation with the Commission. of the EU.

Earlier Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the commission would mobilize 700,000 euros (about $ 791,000) to provide food, blankets, hygiene and first aid equipment for refugees at the Belarus border. “We are ready to do more. But the Belarusian regime must stop seducing people and risking their lives,” von der Leyen said.

The EU has blamed Belarus for producing the crisis on the bloc’s eastern border, claiming the government has opened flood gates for people desperate to flee a region plagued by unemployment and instability. EU officials have called it a “hybrid war” which they say was set up to punish Poland for admitting the president’s political opponents and pressuring the bloc to lift sanctions on Belarus. But it had the opposite effect.

On Monday, Europe said it would impose new sanctions on Belarus aimed at “everyone involved” in exacerbating the border crisis. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told a news conference in Brussels that new sanctions against “people, airlines, travel agencies and all those involved in this illegal push of migrants against our borders” “will be confirmed in the coming days.

This will be the fifth round of EU sanctions on Belarus following the disputed presidential election and the crackdown on dissidents.

Lukashenko’s government has consistently denied such allegations, instead blaming the West for the crossings and accusing it of poor treatment of migrants.

To support its portrayal of the crisis, Minsk has allowed CNN and other international media to visit the border and report on scenes of migrants camped there. Many of them have stayed in weak tents, with temperatures dropping well below zero overnight.

Warsaw, meanwhile, has tried to keep the crisis out of sight, blocking the Polish side of the border for journalists, aid workers and doctors in a prolonged state of emergency.

On Wednesday, CNN spoke to families who had sought shelter in the warehouse about a mile from the border, where cargo is normally housed. Lying on blankets and sleeping bags, their belongings piled up in piles around them, they were relieved by the cold but worried about their future and bruised by the ordeal, which has caused some to spend thousands on visas Belarusian flights to Minsk.

Many of the migrants say they have traveled to Belarus in search of employment opportunities, medical care for family members and a more sustainable life in Europe.

Twenty-eight-year-old mother Shoxan Bapir Hussain, her husband and four-year-old son Azhi Ali Xder were among them. CNN first met the family a few days ago at the border freezing camp. Hussain said the depot was better, warmer. “We have food, we have [a] bed “, she said.

Hussain’s family started the trip from Iraqi Kurdistan because of her son, who she said needed surgery for a back condition. Azhi, who has a handkerchief on his leg, cannot walk. It is those hopes and dreams that have kept people here despite the conditions.

“I want to go to Germany … I think Germany has humanity,” Hussain said.