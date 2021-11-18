Satellite data show land subsidence in Cartagena | FIU News





A rapid rate of land subsidence could worsen sea level rise estimates for one of Colombia’s tourist destinations. This can serve as a warning sign for other coastal cities. Professor of Geophysics at the FIU Shimon Wdowinski, Juan Restrepo-Angel from EAFIT University in Colombia and a team of international scientists found that Cartagena in the Caribbean Sea is experiencing serious decline with some areas declining at rates of up to half an inch per year. Combined with the effects of rising seas due to the climate crisis, rising coastal floods and erosion, this rate of decline can make matters worse. “So far, coastal floods have occurred mainly due to the storm, but with sea levels rising and the coast sliding, we expect an increasing frequency of flood events,” Wdowinski said. “It is clear that the reduction poses a major threat to the preservation of Cartagena.” Current sea level and flood forecasts show that even with a more moderate greenhouse gas emission scenario, Cartagena could experience 9.4 inches of sea level rise by 2050 and 20.5 inches by 2100. These forecasts do not take consider the reduction. Considering the study findings, Cartagena may experience a sea level rise of up to 14 inches by 2050 and 33.5 inches by 2100. Landing is a natural, common, very slow movement of soil that occurs through the accumulation of sediment from mud or volcanoes, as well as the vertical movement of the earth’s crust. Few studies have examined sinking in connection with sea level rise. However, diving information is essential to make more accurate flood predictions. The decrease can be observed using InSAR, a special radar technology widely used to detect and monitor surface changes of land, glaciers and water levels in wetlands. It also monitors changes caused by processes that can lead to landslides. Using InSAR data, the team found that between 2014-2020 there was a total diving rate of up to 2.8 inches in Cartagena. The study authors emphasize that future planning or development should implement sustainable landing measurement and modeling throughout the city. This advice is useful for policymakers in Cartagena – even for other coastal cities facing the same conundrum of rising and falling seas, including Miami. “This is a question that other coastal cities will face – how to reimagine these cities in the century of rising seas,” Wdowinski said. “People can not stop landslides, but we hope this document will encourage people to play a role in slowing the rate of sea level rise by doing what they can, namely by reducing carbon emissions.” An expert in spatial geodesy, natural hazards and sea level rise Wdowinski is part of the FIU Institute of Environment and the Department of Land and Environment. He has conducted landslide research in other parts of the world, including Miami Beach and in Norfolk, Va.. The results were published in Scientific Reports.

