Proactive news headlines including Pental Ltd, Lithium Power International, Orion Minerals and Aldoro Resources





Sydney, November 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews for the growing companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Pental Ltd (ASX: PTL) has looked to the future at its annual general meeting, signaling to investors that it expects to meet the top five priorities during FY22. Click here Lithium Power International Ltd (ASX: LPI) has begun exploring the Blackwood Lithium Prospect within the Greenbushes area of ​​Western Australia with a drone-backed magnetic survey designed to provide the highest possible structural details of the Donnybrook Shear Zone architecture (DSZ). Click here Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX: ORN, JSE: ORN) has begun discussions to collaborate with the Central Energy Corporation (CENEC) to include its core Prieska Copper-Zinc project in the CENECs Prieska Energy Reserve Project in Africa of the South. Click here Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX: RNA) has collected 275 rock chip samples along the Fairway Corridor target at the Igneous Windimurra Complex in WA. Click here Amplia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX: ATX), a biotechnology company developing new treatments for cancer and fibrosis, has conducted successful Phase 1 clinical trials for its AMP945 Focal Kinase Inhibitor (FAK) inhibitor. Click here Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX: KSN) has entered into a binding agreement with Quintana MH Holding Co. US-based LLC to acquire a 100% interest in the operating Mineral Hill Mine, 65 miles north of Condobolin in New South West Wales. Click here Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX: STM) has made another major discovery in Ecuador, at the Bramaderos Project in the south of the country, with the first exploration hole in the new Alba target hitting 111 meters at 2.3 g / t ar, including 7.2 meters at 26.88 g. / t as well as 1.2 meters with 87.7 g / t. Click here Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX: RTR) has observed stringer-style copper sulfur mineralization from initial visual observations of recently completed diamond drilling cores in the Amaryllis gold-copper-silver perspective. Click here Venture Minerals Limited (ASX: VMS, OTC: VTMLF) has restored areas of high-grade tin-tungsten mineralization, including a 93-meter junction, from its new drill program at the North Lindsay Tin-Tungsten Project to the northwest of Tasmania. Click here Argonaut Resources NL (ASX: ARE) geologists have confirmed the observation of apparent copper mineralization in the core drilling from Central and Eastern Nyungu copper-cobalt deposits at the Lumwana West Project in Zambia, offering an opportunity to potentially increase the mineral resource Nyungu. Click here Latin Resources Ltd (ASX: LRS) is joining the envirotech organization CRC CARE to research and develop emission reduction technologies using the halloysite ore from the Cloud Nine deposit in WA. Click here Volt Resources Ltd (ASX: VRC) has purchased three licensing applications in Serbia Jadar North, Petlovaca and Ljig – considered potential for lithium borate mineralization. Click here Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd. (ASX: INF) has established an incorporated subsidiary of Infinity GreenTech Pty Ltd to commercialize a new low carbon lithium hard stone processing technique. Click here Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd (ASX: EV1) has introduced a new major shareholder in its register. Click here The exploration moment of Matador Mining Ltd (ASX: MZZ, OTCQX: MZZMF) is ongoing at the Cape Ray Gold Project in Newfoundland, Canada, with 30 diamond holes planned in a inaugural winter season training program that may begin in February 2022. Click here Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX: CML) has increased its cash balance by $ 570,000 through a Share Acquisition Plan (GSP) that closed on Monday, November 15, 2021. Click here Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: PAR) has added the respected scientist Dr. Click here Latrobe Magnesium Ltd (ASX: LMG) revenue forecast has been boosted by two supply deals in Japan and North America and a strong price forecast for this product. Click here Shree Minerals Ltd (ASX: SHH) is improving a series of lead-zinc exploration objectives in the perspective of Arunta Projects Box Hole thanks to a research study supported by the Australian National Science Agency. Click here Jindalee Resources Ltd (ASX: JRL) concept test drilling campaign in its Clayton North project in the US has confirmed abnormal lithium results from surface soil sampling, crossing fine-grained siltone and claystone, the lithological host of preferred for lithium at 24.4 meters depth. Click here Medallion Metals Ltd (ASX: MM8) continues to improve the appearance of the Harbor View deposit within the Kundip Mining Center (KMC) of its largest Ravensthorpe Gold Project (RGP) through results up to 9.2 g / t ar and 7, 2% copper. Click here AdAlta Ltd (ASX: 1AD) has further strengthened its patent portfolio with a second U.S. patent for its AD-214 handling of the i-body company core platform, granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Click here Legend Mining Ltd (ASX: LEG) The main Mawson nickel-copper-cobalt perspective intervention extends to the northeast, intersecting the mineralized intervention as well as defining the Mawson intervention architecture in relation to the country rock. Click here Alchemy Resources Limited (ASX: ALY) has improved its understanding of mineralization in its fully owned Karonie Gold Project in Western Australia with a high-resolution magnetic survey, revealing numerous potential targets including more than 10 miles of potential collisions in Karonie East. objective. Click here

Proactive is a unique technology-enabled platform that offers companies globally a comprehensive solution to investor engagement throughout their business lifecycle With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with growing innovative companies listed on major global stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors In 2020, Proactive appeared in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times, and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since its inception in 2006

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/proactive-news-headlines-including-pental-134800379.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]Website: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos