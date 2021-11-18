Ontario will increase production of electric vehicles, but there is still no discount on sales

Ontario wants to produce 400,000 electric and hybrid cars by 2030, but to do so, Prime Minister Doug Ford says he needs more workers.

Ford and Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli visited automobile parts maker Linamar in Guelphon on Wednesday before announcing Phase 2 of the government’s “prosperity-to-direction” automobile production strategy.

Fedeli said the province will co-operate with industry to achieve four goals:

Restore the production of vehicles and parts for electric vehicles. Create and support an electric battery supply chain ecosystem. Innovate in terms of development. Invest in car workers.

“Phase 2 will allow our province to exploit our critical mineral wealth in northern Ontario, supporting a broader supply chain that includes mining and refining those minerals required for electric vehicle batteries. And that means good for skilled Ontario workers, “Fedeli said. .

“These commitments will continue to lay the groundwork to ensure that Ontario’s automotive sector is successful, highly competitive, mature for new investment and ready to meet global demand.”

Ford called the automotive industry “the cornerstone of well-paid jobs” in the province, and said that as the industry shifts gears to meet consumer demand for electric vehicles, the government “must ensure that our manufacturing sector keeps pace.”

“We have the supply chain in place. We have the geographical advantages and we are blessed with the mineral resources to produce the batteries that these new cars will need. In addition, we have the largest production workforce anywhere. on the planet, “he said.

“Ontario is the number one place in the world to build the cars and trucks of the future.”

‘Encouraging’ but not enough announcement: The Green Leader

The leader of the Guelph MPP and Ontario Green Party, Mike Schreiner, issued a press release Wednesday morning in which he criticized “the Ford government’s turn to electric vehicles has contributed significant economic damage to Ontario.” and has turned the province backwards as the world embraces the green economy. “

Schreiner said that when elected, the Progressive Conservatives halted plans for electric vehicle charging stations in the province and Ford is still against discounts for people buying electric vehicles.

Although Schreiner called Wednesday’s announcement “encouraging,” he said the prime minister “remains out of touch with what Ontarians need to switch to electric vehicles.”

Ford spoke to reporters during Linamar’s detention in Guelph. (Kate Bueckert / CBC)

When asked if the government would consider offering discounts on electric vehicles, Ford said no yet.

“Let’s see how the market dictates. We are investing billions and billions of dollars in the electric vehicle market.”

Fedeli said the province has been focused on the supply side of the industry.

“We want to put people to work. We want good, well-paid jobs for their families. And that also means we’re getting into the critical mineral sector from the north. So now, all of Ontario wants be able to have a significant part of the whole transformation of electric vehicles. “

Workers are needed

Ford said the province is prepared to invest in hospitals, long-term care homes and local infrastructure to attract workers to Ontario to work in these jobs.

The Linamar facility where Ford made the announcement had a sign on the front ad: “Interviews, Wednesday walks, $ 1,500 signing bonus.”

When asked what the government is doing to help fill vacancies currently and where employers may have difficulty hiring people, Ford acknowledged “we only need troops”. He said he had discussed the need for workers with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday evening, ahead of Trudeau’s trip to the US, where he will speak with President Joe Biden and congressional leaders in both the Senate and House of Representatives.

A sign in front of a Linamar facility advertises that potential workers can come in to get an interview on Wednesday and a signing bonus will be offered. Ford says it needs more workers to fill vacancies in Ontario’s automotive industry. (Kate Bueckert / CBC)

“We are all feeling the crisis now, and how [Linamar CEO] East [Hasenfratz] and I and [Fedeli] we were talking before we entered, they are not only skilled workers, they are also unskilled, “Fordsaid.

“Please come to Ontario. We are working with the federal government. We are increasing immigration as much as possible. This is federal jurisdiction.

“I’m listening to it absolutely everywhere I go in the province, no matter small, medium or large companies. We need people and people with a healthy mind, a healthy body, we need you to go out there and find lucrative employment. “

