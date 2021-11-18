IntelliClear selects Refugees International as its 2021 Clarity Trust Recipient





AUSTIN, Texas, November 18, 2021 / PRNewswire / –IntelliClear today announced Refugees International (RI) as the recipient selected for the 2021 annual Clarity Trust donation. Under the annual program, IntelliClear contributes 1% of its corporate profits to an extraordinary charity as part of an ongoing corporate commitment to supporting communities and charitable activities worldwide.

International Refugees

“Global conflicts, diseases, climate change and other dynamics have dramatically increased the results of IDPs, leaving tens of millions in need of basic necessities and hope for a better life; International Refugees is committed to helping these individuals. “many of whom are children,” he said Aleks Kalamarides, Ph.D., Managing Director and General Partner of IntelliClear. “Charity Navigator praises Refugees International with four out of four stars for its excellence in operations, ensuring over 84 cents “Every dollar donated reaches those in need,” he added Eric Shuster, CEO of IntelliClear. “Today, there are more than 80 million people who have been forced to flee their homes due to violence and persecution, the highest number ever recorded. With generous support from IntelliClear’s Clarity Trust, Refugees International can continue to investigate challenges. “We face, identify solutions and advocate for change in the halls of power. Together, we are building a more welcoming world for those seeking security,” he said. Lisa Cantu-Parks, Vice President of Philanthropy at Refugees International. Previous recipients of the IntelliClear Clarity Trust have included the American Refugee Committee, the Red Cross, Médecins Sans Frontières, Heart Gifts, Humanitarian Choices, SOS Children’s Villages Greece, Child Aid Society e New York, American Veterans with Disabilities, the Orphan Global Project, the National Alliance for Mental Illness, and Save the Children. IntelliClear encourages companies of all sizes to exercise corporate responsibility to make regular charitable donations to worthy causes to collectively make the world a better place. About International Refugees (www.refugeesinternational.org)

Refugees International (RI) focuses on important refugee, resettlement, humanitarian and human rights issues that require urgent attention and action. Our advocates investigate first hand the challenges faced by displaced persons, create policy solutions and seek action. By not accepting any form of government or UN funding, RI speaks freely and independently, enabling humanitarian groups responding to refugee and other displacement crises to see RI as a key ally in providing immediate assistance and rescue solutions for refugees. About IntelliClear (www.intelliclear.com)

IntelliClear is a market research and business consulting firm committed to providing operational market intelligence to the global IT community. IntelliClear’s mission is to bring clarity to IT market intelligence by delivering results-oriented research, industry-responsive experience and effective data synthesis – leading to secure plans to enter the market. IntelliClear draws on the experiences of experienced IT and market research professionals while using its global network of industry consultants and research partners to execute projects across a wide range of disciplines and geographies. Media contacts:

