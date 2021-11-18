A fairer Chile: the protest generation aims to reshape the country in divisive elections Chile

During the long, gray winter of 2011, thousands of Chilean university students occupied their campuses for months to demand free, high-quality education for all.

Now, a decade after bringing their demands to the top of the national agenda, the same generation is heading towards the most divisive presidential election in years.

Former student leader Gabriel Boric, 35, has a serious chance of becoming the country’s next president, with a commitment to repair the neoliberal economic model left behind by the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet.

The Chilean miracle was only for the outside world, not for us, says Boric sharply, the tattooed belt around his forearm shining down his sleeves. But when you talk to people in low-income neighborhoods, they will look around and ask you where this progress can actually be found.

If he claims victory in Sunday’s election, Boric would be Chile’s youngest president in more than two centuries. But on his way stands Jos Antonio Cast, his far-right opponent, who is an enthusiastic advocate of the Pinochet dictatorship and its economic legacy and who holds a close lead in the polls.

The two men offer opposite agendas: Cast has focused his campaign on conservative social values, security and migration, while Boric advocates an egalitarian, feminist and ecological future for Chile.

While Kast proudly declares himself politically incorrect and opposes marital equality, Boric pushes for inclusion and progressive social values.

We realized that if we wanted to change Chile, just protesting would not be enough. Gabriel Boric

At the center of his agenda is the revision of a free market model that has enabled economic growth at the cost of deep-rooted inequalities.

There are many things we want to change about the current model: total privatization of social rights, the triumph of individualism over cooperation, and a development model based on the extraction of natural resources, Boric says.

In October 2019, these conditions helped Chile turn almost overnight into the largest protest movement in decades.

The country was paralyzed as millions took to the streets against a host of social and economic injustices.

The riots led to a referendum last year in which Chileans voted overwhelmingly to elect an assembly that is drafting a new constitution.

After two turbulent years, Boric has pulled his campaign program alongside the demands of hundreds of local meetings across the country, and he is widely offering to make Chile more equitable, sustainable, participatory and decentralized.

Jos Antonio Cast attends a press conference this month in Santiago. Photo: Alberto Valds / EPA

We are a generation whose involvement in politics began with social movements, Boric explains.

But we realized that if we wanted to change Chile, protest alone would not be enough, we would have to fight in the institutional space as well.

He is extremely proud of his hometown, Punta Arenas, a small town far below the Patagonia ice fields on the southernmost tip of South America, and regularly calls for the Chilean regions to be further involved in the political process.

In 2013, newly led by the fearsome University of Chile student union, Boric was elected to congress at the age of 27, vowing to bridge the gap between protest and politics.

Alongside him, three other youth figures led the fight from the faculty corridors to the top of the public agenda, helping define a decade of left-wing politics.

Camila Vallejo and Karol Cariola rose to lead their student unions before continuing to serve in the congress for the Communist Party of Chile.

The other, Giorgio Jackson, led the union at the Pontifical Catholic University and was later elected to congress. He is now Boric’s top political adviser.

A decade later, this influential group finds itself back together again, this time in a coalition that has a realistic chance of entering government.

Our movement is at a crucial point with the constitutional process under way and now the possibility of forming a government with Gabriel, says Vallejo, 33.

Despite the differences we have had, we have known each other for years and experienced this process together in student debates, street protests and then in congress and these experiences have all converged in these presidential elections.

Some Chileans are concerned about Borics’ proximity to the Communist Party, which is backing his candidacy. But when party leader congratulated Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega on his recent election victory which was widely condemned as fraud, Boric, Cariola and Vallejo quickly distanced themselves from the statement.

On Monday, in the final debate of the campaign, Boric said his commitment to democracy in Chile, Latin America and beyond was absolute.

For many people in Chile, changing the guard has come a long way.

This movement was built for decades precisely during the transition to democracy and even earlier, says Gabriel Salazar, a historian of contemporary social movements at the University of Chile.

It has been four months since Boric took the stage to acknowledge his victory in the left-wing primary and to declare his intention to bury once and for all the Pinochets neoliberal model.

The Chile I imagine is fairer and more equal; open and democratic; a Chile that offers security and not insecurity to the people living here, he explains.

But while many young Chileans are excited by the change Boric would represent, he is wary of overestimating the cohesive power of his generation of student protest leaders.

We are not reinventing the world order here, nor does history begin with us, he says. This kind of arrogance is doomed to fail.

Sunday’s election will show how much Chile has changed and whether the country is ready to re-create itself in the image of the established Boric generation.