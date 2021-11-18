Youth embody the spirit of the 21st century more than parents, shows a new poll





The international survey was conducted by the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Gallup, the global analytics and consulting firm, and has been released ahead World Children’s Day on November 20th. What is it like to grow up in today’s world? it #WorldChildren’s Day, see the UNICEF Child Change Project – the first international survey that asks many generations around the world for their views on what it is like to be a child today. – UNICEF (@UNICEF) November 18, 2021 Project on changing childhood is the first survey of its kind to ask several generations about their views on the world and what it is like to be a child today. Part of the solution Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of UNICEF, said that despite the many reasons to be pessimistic, children and young people refuse to see the world through the gloomy lenses of adults. Compared to the older generations, the world’s young people remain hopeful, much more globally inclined and determined to make the world a better place, she added. Today’s youth have worries about the future, but see themselves as part of the solution. More than 21,000 people in 21 countries took part in the survey, which was conducted in two age groups 15-24 years old, and 40 years old and older COVID-19 pandemic. Hopefully, not nephew National representative surveys were conducted in countries across all regions Africa, Asia, Europe and North and South America and income levels. The findings found that young people are more likely to believe that childhood has improved and that health care, education and physical security are better today compared to their parents ’generation. However, despite their optimism, the youngsters are far from the ship. The survey showed they want to see action to address the climate emergency. At the same time, they are skeptical of the information they consume on social media and struggle with feelings of depression and anxiety. This generation is also more likely to see themselves as global citizens and they are more willing to embrace international cooperation to combat threats such as pandemics. Aware of the dangers The survey also found that children and young people generally trust national governments, scientists and the international news media as sources of accurate information. They are also aware of the problems the world is facing, with nearly 80 percent who see serious risks to children online, such as exposure to violent or explicit sexual content, or bullying. Young people want faster progress in the fight against discrimination, more cooperation between countries and decision-makers to listen to them. Nearly three-quarters of respondents who are aware of climate change believe that governments need to take important action to tackle it. The percentage rises to 83 percent in the low- and middle-income countries, where climate impacts are set to be greatest.



UN News / Laura Quiones Young climate activists take part in demonstrations at the COP26 Climate Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. 21st Century Citizens In virtually every country, a large majority of young people said their countries would be safer from COVID-19 and other threats if governments worked together than themselves. They have also demonstrated stronger support for LGBTQ + rights (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer), with young women at the forefront of equality. The survey also revealed a strong rapprochement between the two generations, including issues of climate, education, global co-operation, although some of the deepest divisions occurred around optimism, the global mindset and recognition of historical progress. As this research presents a nuanced picture of generational division, a clear picture emerges: Children and young people embody the spirit of the 21st century much more easily than their parents, said Ms. Fore. As UNICEF prepares to mark its 75th anniversary next month and ahead World Children’s Day, it is important to listen to young people directly about their well-being and how their lives are changing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2021/11/1106022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos