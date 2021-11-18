International
5 Ways to Improve Your Classroom Performance | FIU News
Despite our best efforts, we do not always achieve the results we hope for. Whether it is a trial, paper or project, it can be difficult to come back without a plan. However, quick action can help increase your chances of improving your GPA and completing a strong semester.
The important thing to remember is “do not be afraid,” says Jackie Coello, success coach at FIU Online. There are some things students can do and resources they can access to help, she explains.
Listed below are five ways to help improve your classroom performance.
1. Talk to your professor
Communication is key in every semester. Be sure to communicate with your professor at the beginning of the semester and throughout the semester, when necessary, or simply to touch the base. If students communicate and seek guidance, chances are they will succeed in their classes.
It is best to contact in advance and avoid communication only at the end of the semester or only if the professor approaches you. Focus on getting to know your professor. Professors are partners in your education. If your performance is not where it should be, work on understanding the reasoning. Some professors may offer additional credit opportunities.
Talk to a college life coach or ‘success coach’ online
If you are trying to think of things like time management, study strategies or motivation barriers, contact of College life training program to get some guidance from experts.
Also, all fully online graduate students are assigned a dedicated coach who can help them make a plan for success. Whether talking to professors or setting goals, success coaches connect students fully online with the undergraduate resources they need, says Shequesta Scott, FIU Online success trainer.
“Start each week with a to-do list,” Scott advises. “We can support you in creating a plan A, B and even a C.”
3. Take tutoring
Students have access to free tuition at various campus offices, especially through Center for Academic Success. The center offers lessons in a range of subject areas as well as programs that develop your critical thinking and learning strategies. Students can access instruction in person or online through individual sessions, small groups, study rooms or seminars.
If you need to improve your grammar or general language mechanics, consider using FIUs Center for Excellence in Writing. Students can easily schedule face-to-face lessons or online sessions with multilingual teachers, who will help you improve your work and provide guidance you can apply to future assignments.
Fully online students have another layer of available resources to them, says Eddie Leon, success coach at FIU Online. “We have cooperated with Smart thinking to provide free tuition for all university students completely online, ”he notes.
4. Manage your time and use tools to your advantage
Give yourself the maximum amount of time to work on tasks. Be aware of deadlines, keep a digital agenda or calendar, and, for those in online courses or classes that have a Canvas component, use your Canvas to-do list and calendar.
Also, take full advantage of the technology, study space, and support provided through offices and university programs, including Disability Resource Center, of FIU Libraries and for online students, FIU Online, among many other sources. For example, FIU’s online learning content provides greater accessibility within the Canvas learning management system to assist students. FIU has the following alternative formats enabled: Tagged PDF, HTML, ePUB, Electronic Braille, Audio and Beeline Reader.
Take advantage of all the resources – they are here to help you.
5. Set goals and follow
The middle of the semester is a good time to check your goals and make sure you are on the right track to meeting them. It also gives you time to change course, if necessary.
“In the middle of the semester, stay focused on the strong finish,” Coello says.
Consider the essential tasks first, she explains, and be flexible in the event that unforeseen circumstances arise. Divide large tasks into smaller parts and create a to-do list that you can tackle little by little.
“Give yourself a little grace,” she says. “If you get out of the way, do not beat yourself up. Take time to reflect on what happened and consider what you can do to get back on track.”
Sources
https://news.fiu.edu/2021/5-ways-to-improve-your-class-performance
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
