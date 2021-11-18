HBO Max EMEA chief Christina Sulebakk at the launch of the Euro – Deadline

It has been a great year for Christina Sulebakk. The respected international television executive was appointed by WarnerMedia as General Manager of HBO Max EMEA in January, giving her oversight of HBO Max in the region as it prepares for its launch and future expansion into various territories. The move also put him at the forefront of switching to major services like HBO Nordic and HBO Go on the main WarnerMedia broadcast. Just six months before the appointment, Sulebakk had replaced former HBO Europe CEO Hervé Payan to lead the line network and broadcast services amid WarnerMedia’s executive reshuffle last year.

“It was an emotional sleigh, but we planned everything right,” says Sulebakk of the HBO Max EMEA launch, which began the initial phase of its 27-nation appearance in Europe last month with the Nordics and Spain.

This calm trust makes it easy to understand why Sulebakk was chosen to run WarnerMedia’s broadcast service in the EMEA region. The Danish executive, who currently reports to HBO Max International CEO Johannes Larcher, has been with WarnerMedia since 2012, when she launched and founded HBO Nordic, the first HBO broadcast service outside the US. Since then, she has been distributing , marketing and executive vice president. has roles in companies and has been involved in the HBO’s Central European broadcasting business movement, as well as in the launch of HBO España and HBO Portugal.

Sulebakk has been exploring the digital content arena longer than most. It was almost a decade ago when she joined Stockholm-based company Parsifal Investment, a joint venture created by a Swedish investor seeking to enter the digital skirmish. Netflix had just stepped into the region a few months ago, so there was still a lot of “freshness and innovation around broadcasting,” she says.

“There were only four of us,” recalls JV Sulebakk. “And we were supposed to be the first broadcast service ever for HBO brand content at that point. Six months later, we were acquired by Time Warner and then launched the first broadcast service in the Nordic region, HBO Nordic.

With the company headquarters in Stockholm, Sulebakk was located between its home in Copenhagen and the Swedish capital, overseeing the service marketing strategy and managing business relationships for the team.

“We were a very small and weak team,” she says. “We were very entrepreneurial and were trying out this new technology platform which was based on the backbone of a Finnish ice hockey platform called UDS.”

While that self-made platform had local success in Finland, it was still early in the direct arena to the consumer.

There was a time when broadcasting actually just started, so, as you can imagine, there were a lot of these “crocheted or thief”. [mentality] “But it was really exciting,” says Sulebakk.

Four years later, after a successful execution of this multiplatform service in Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland, Sulebakk moved with her family to Madrid to launch HBO España, a service that would bring movies, series and documentaries to HBO e.g. Nata e AND Vinyl for the Spanish audience through the broadcast service.

“It was a really great learning experience to be based there and lead the team and then at the same time, oversee European responsibility from Spain and not from Copenhagen,” she says. “Immersing yourself in Spanish culture and starting a company from scratch is such a delightful experience.”

From there, Sulebakk moved to HBO Europe headquarters in Budapest, Hungary, where the company had been operating its HBO linear channel group in the Central and Eastern Europe region since 1991. When it touched the ground in 2017, Sulebakk’s main task was to assist the team with the transformation into broadcast from linear business to its HBO Go service (that brand was phased out in the US last year).

“It was a big job transforming into a very well-established and well-established business,” she says. “There were hundreds of people accustomed to working around linear schedules and getting them into the new broadcast and treatment cadre and marketing was a really good trip. I really enjoyed coming in and trying to make a turn and put some new experiences into a market that was so established. It was all about educating and aligning the team with the strategy. ”

Courtesy of HBO Max



After also leading the launch of HBO Portugal, Sulebakk was increasingly proving to be a leading figure in helping to digitize the future of European business. In 2020, it was brought across the Atlantic to help develop the market strategy for HBO Max in Latin America. Shortly after she moved to New York to begin work on that launch, the pandemic hit the globe.

“I had two weeks in the office and then I stayed in an apartment in Chelsea, seeing the world change and leading a team I had never met in person before on video and working with a group of people and leaders in such a situation. different. “part of the world,” she recalls. “It was one of the strongest work experiences I have ever had in my life.”

WarnerMedia launched HBO Max LatAm in June this year in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean before launching its European presentation in October in Spain, Andorra, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway. The launch in these six territories, Sulebakk says, was strategically important as they essentially “upgraded” existing services on HBO Max, which will now be folded into series and movies by Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network and Max Originals. all in one place. .

Over the past decade, Sulebakk and its HBO team had established a solid DTC business in the Nordics and Spain – as well as in Central and Eastern Europe and Portugal – and it was this basis that provided the guide for the initial launch of mainstream broadcasting in territories where the brand was already known.

“Our current HBO Europe business, which oversees 21 markets, is operating on two different technology platforms,” ​​she says. “One platform is an organized external platform, which runs the Nordic and Spanish businesses today, and another, built within the country, runs Portugal and Central Eastern Europe. So we are migrating from the external platform first to HBO Max and then we will migrate next year to the inherited platform that has been developed internally.

She adds: “We wanted to make sure we did everything flawlessly, so that we did not have the world of starting issues right away and then not migrating properly. “Our journey to migrate our existing markets will definitely come first, because it is our mission to cross our current customer base before expanding into new markets.”

The price points are, Sulebakk says, “fresh” in an effort to attract new subscribers to any territory. In the Nordic region, the price has fallen by about 20%, despite expectations that it would rise due to the wider HBO Max content catalog and its attractive 45-day window in Warner Bros. theatrical performances (a window that will prove be a major driver for the transmitter in the current DTC landscape).

In the first launch phase in Europe on October 26, a one-month promotion was offered to all new customers with a 50% discount on the monthly price for the life of their subscription, while all customers were offered 12 months for the eighth price. In Spain and Finland, for example, new customers will pay around € 4.49 ($ 5.07) per month.

HBO Max will then launch in Central and Eastern Europe and Portugal in 2022, followed by launches in the Netherlands, Turkey, Greece, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Price points for all of these releases, which include territories where the company has not had a DTC presence before, are currently being evaluated.

“We always look at price sensitivity analysis and the competitive landscape,” says Sulebakk. “We definitely look at what is the right price point to maximize volume to get wider audience.”

Of course, in major markets like the UK, Germany and Italy, HBO already has long-term distribution deals with Sky and that preclude the release of HBO Max. This rich production deal has grown in 2025, while in France, where HBO has a similar deal with Orange-owned OCS service, the deal ends even faster.

Will HBO Max aim to come out of those deals in these key territories to serve its platform?

“Sky is a very valuable customer of ours, just like OCS,” reflects Sulebakk. “We are evaluating market entries as we go, so we do not have a roadmap for all markets. We value as we go and look at investment opportunities and also partnership models, but we are really pleased with our relationship with Sky. ”

Courtesy of HBO Max



While the broadcaster’s backbone will be filled with WarnerMedia’s Hollywood product, the development of original local European content will be a major impetus for the broadcaster. Sulebakk says the goal will be to find local stories with “local specificity”. Last week, HBO Max launched the first original international day and date in the US and globally with Danish drama suicide. Written and adapted by Johanne Algren, the story follows a fierce and charming 18-year-old Julie on a rediscovery trip after losing her parents and brother in a plane crash. Found alone in a large mansion with a lot of money, she embarks on a wild and turbulent journey that takes her to remote corners of the world.

“It is really important for us when we produce an original Max that they will be called original Max coming from Europe and will premiere on all HBO Max services worldwide,” she says. “What we’re looking for are local stories that are distinctive and that have that HBO DNA.”

Other EMEA Max originals on the slate include the second season of Norwegian science fiction forefather, Spanish comedy Come on Juan, Swedish comedy Lust with protagonist Of the Bridge Sofia Helin and the Hungarian spy drama informer. German drama series Money – We are the King from Dark AND 4 blocks producer W&B Television alongside Eastern European comedy Winner, directed by Berlinale winning director Jan Hřebejk, have also received the green light.

“We have a peculiarity in Europe in that we do not have all the players in the market, so there is still fun to buy,” adds Sulebakk, pointing to the success of The tale of the maid AND billions in the Nordic region, which he bought from Hulu.

While there are plans for more original day and date, which will bring HBO Max closer to rivals like Netflix, Amazon and Apple, Sulebakk insists that “we do not spend all our time looking at competitors”.

“It ‘s consumers who benefit from the broadcast war because they have access to more content and better content,” she says. “As we launch a new service with HBO Max, it is the backbone of a very strong and very successful history that we have had for many years – almost a decade now – with HBO Europe. We are prepared to enter and become wider, deeper and more compelling in the marketplace while also adding great value to our WarnerMedia stories. Previously, it was HBO as a separate brand, but now it is also Warner Bros., not just the movies, but the rich catalog of libraries we have wanted to get on our servers for years like Cartoon Network, Looney Tunes, classic stories from Turner and also the DC Universe. ”

She adds: “We want to be distinguished in our quality and the best in the story and put that special weapon in front of us because here we are excellent.”