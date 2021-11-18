International students can now refinance their student loans





WASHINGTON – (TELI BUSINESS) – MPOWER Financing, a mission-driven fintech firm and leading provider of high-promise international student loans and DACA, has launched a refinancing of international student loan program (Ref) for international graduates currently working in the United States. By launching this program, MPOWER is ensuring that promising graduates from around the world are able to embark on their new careers on sound financial foundations by refinancing up to $ 100,000 in education loans from financial institutions worldwide. In addition to releasing co-payer and collateral obligations, successful applicants can significantly lower their interest rates while building their credit history in the US. Having the ability to refinance my Indian student loan through MPOWER has been such a relief, he said Aniket Sinha, one of the latest clients of MPOWER refi. Since graduating from the University of Florida, I have secured a fantastic job in my chosen field of computer science. However, I was still worried about my loan repayment, along with the fact that my parents were still waiting for the loan. With MPOWER, not only am I saving thousands of dollars every year, but I also have the peace of mind that my parents are free and no longer as busy as my co-workers as they head towards retirement. Refinancing my Indian loan with MPOWER leaves more money in my pocket and helps me settle financially in the US, said Rahul Gunasekaran, another recent MPOWER refi client. Now that Ive graduated from George Mason University and have an excellent job in information security, I want to make sure my parents are no longer financially burdened. My MPOWER loan helps save thousands of dollars a year while putting me in good shape and relieving my parents of financial obligations. Qualified applicants must have graduated from an American or Canadian university and have at least three months of work experience. A wide variety of work permits are eligible, including OPT, H1-B and others. Interested applicants can read more and apply on the MPOWERs website. MPOWERs loans are collateral and free of charge, and students benefit from building loans, immigration guidelines, and job placement assistance through the MPOWERs Path2Success program. As a mission-led organization, MPOWER is committed to providing loans that are financially viable for students. About MPOWER Financing: MPOWER Financing, headquartered in Washington, DC and with offices worldwide, is a mission-driven fintech company and the leading provider of global education loans. It is the only student lender worldwide to use a proprietary algorithm to analyze overseas and domestic loan data as well as future income potential to serve international students and DACA with high promise. MPOWER works with over 350 top universities across the US and Canada to provide funding for students from 200+ countries. The MPOWER team, which consists mainly of former international students, helps students build credit history and provides them with personal financial education and career support to prepare for after-school life. MPOWER was named one of the best places to work, one of the best tech jobs for diversity, and one of American Bankers fintech firms to work for four years in a row. The team is supported by Tilden Park Capital Management, King Street Capital Management, ETS Strategic Capital, Drakes Landing Associates, Pennington Alternative Income Management, Zephyr Peacock, Breega, Potencia Ventures, Goal Solutions, Gray Matters Capital, Cometa, AI8, DreamIt, 1776, Village Capital, Fresco, K Street, and University Ventures.

