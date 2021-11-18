IU Bloomington ranks high nationally for students studying abroad at the start of the pandemic: News at IU: Indiana University





BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Despite the suspension of international travel in the spring and summer of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Indiana University Bloomington was ranked second in the country for semester study programs abroad and sixth for the total number of students studying abroad in 2019-20. These rankings reflect IU’s international commitment, offering its students a wide range of transformational experiences that foster personal growth and broaden their worldviews.

The ranking of studies abroad of more than 1800 American institutions is part of Open Doors Report 2021 in the International Education Exchange, which is the only long-term resource for American students studying abroad. The publication of the report comes during International Education Week, when IU President Pamela Whitten attended the 2021 NAFSA Presidential Panel. On the panel, IU was recognized for receiving Senator Paul Simon Spotlight Award for its Global Gateway for Teachers program. This program offers student teaching experiences around the globe and provides invaluable intercultural immersion for education students. “As a leader in international education, Indiana University is proud to offer our students the transformative experience of studying abroad as they navigate unique challenges around the world in 2021,” said IU President Pamela Whitten. “Giving our students the opportunity to broaden their perspectives is essential to preparing them for the increasingly competitive global economy.” According to the Open Doors Report, 1,537 Bloomington students traveled outside the US as part of their programs during the 2019-20 academic year, as did over 100 students from IUPUI and some from IU Southeast. Since IU regional campus students participate mainly in short-term spring and summer programs, they were largely unable to travel internationally in 2020. As global mobility returns, the university continues to offer a limited number of programs that follow specific protocols to ensure the safety of participants in the midst of the ongoing pandemic. “Our students abroad in the spring of 2020 faced tremendous challenges: their time abroad was shortened, their return home was stressful and they all had to complete their distance learning,” said Hannah L. Buxbaum , Vice President of the IU for International Affairs. . “Their resilience was really impressive and we are pleased to see that students’ enthusiasm for studying abroad is unquenchable.” IU Bloomington was also ranked among the top 40 institutions for hosting international students during the 2020-21 academic year, welcoming more than 5,175 international students. The university as a whole welcomed more than 7,300 international students across its campuses in 2020-21, including 1,980 at IUPUI. Despite the unrest caused by the pandemic, the interest of international students to attend IU campuses has revived. Providing opportunities for study abroad and enrolling a diverse group of international students is only part of the IU’s commitment to global education. IU students, faculty and staff can stay connected to the world without leaving campus through initiatives such as Global Connections, Global Classroom and IUPUI Global Learning Opportunities.

