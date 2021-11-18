The head of the Conservative Chamber says MPs should all be vaccinated





OTAWA – Opposition House leader Gerard Deltell says any conservative colleague who has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 should roll up their sleeves. Starting November 22, those wishing to enter buildings in the parliamentary constituency, including elected members, will have to be fully vaccinated against the new coronavirus. The Conservative Party is the only one with seats in the House of Representatives that has so far refused to confirm how many of its members are fully immunized against COVID-19. Opposition leader Erin O’Toole did not make vaccination a condition of running in the last federal election and says he respects the rights of individuals to make their own health choices and keep that information private. Vaccine mandates have been an issue he had to manage within his parliamentary group, as MPs have differing views on the importance of politics. Deltell says he believes most of the Conservative MPs’ 119 deputies are immunized and hopes “everyone will be vaccinated to sit in the House of Commons”. “If they want to attend the House of Commons, which is their job, they have to be vaccinated,” he told reporters before entering the party’s national group meeting on Thursday. O’Toole has said that any MP he has been appointed to take on a critical role will be ready to appear in the House of Commons. An analysis by The Canadian Press shows that at least 82 conservatives, including O’Toole, say they have been vaccinated twice. At least four, including Ontario representative Leslyn Lewis, say they do not disclose their vaccination status as a matter of principle and two others say they cannot be immunized for medical reasons. In an effort to strike a balance between members of the parliamentary group who strongly oppose vaccine mandates and those who think the issue has become a distraction for conservatives, O’Toole has said that when the House resumes it would raise a privilege point with the Speaker. how the decision was made. He has been questioned by the fact that the policy was not decided by the deputies in the Chamber of Municipalities, but was decided by an all-party parliamentary committee that regulates administrative matters. Joel Godin, a Quebec MP, said Thursday he believes it is important that all elected members be vaccinated. Asked if he was concerned about colleagues not being able to enter the House of Representatives because they were unvaccinated, Winnipeg MP Marty Morantz, who is fully vaccinated, said: “We will see.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 18, 2021.

