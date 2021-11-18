Ontario reports the majority of new cases of COVID-19 in almost 2 months, 5 more deaths





Ontario registered 711 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday marking the first time a daily number of cases in the province has passed 700 in more than six weeks as the government is scheduled to reveal details of its “improved testing plan” “. Health Minister Christine Elliott is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:00 p.m. ET in Toronto. According to her office, Elliott will be joined by Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Dr. Kieran Moore, chief medical officer of Ontario Health. You will be able to watch the news conference live on this story. Today’s total of new cases is an increase of roughly 11 percent from the same time last week, when Ontario recorded 642 infections. It is also the newest cases reported in a single day in Ontario since September 24th. The seven-day average of daily cases rose to 597. As cases continue to rise in much of Ontario, the cumulative pace of these increases is slowing. The provincial COVID-19 Science Advisory Board estimates that since November 14, cases have doubled every 34 days, from every 30 days to November 13. Near the beginning of last week, the doubling time was estimated at about 24 days and a week ago, it was every 17 days or so. The Ministry of Health also reported the deaths of five other people with COVID-19, raising the official number to 9,955. Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from Daily provincial update of the Ministry of Health : Patients in the ICU with COVID-related diseases: 129, up from 132 last Thursday. Tests in the previous 24 hours: 34,347, with a positivity rate of 2 percent. Active cases: 4,872. vaccination: 13,862 doses were administered by public health units on Wednesday. About 85.8 percent of skilled Ontarians have made two shots. Approval for the Pfizer pediatric vaccine comes Friday: source Meanwhile, in a big move for families across the country, Health Canada will announce the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages five to 11 on Friday, CBC News has confirmed. Officials are scheduled to formally announce at a conference on Friday, when details about deliveries will become clearer. A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak on the record, said the vaccines should arrive soon after approval. Health Canada received a request from Pfizer-BioNTech on October 18 to approve its vaccine for children, which is one-third the size of the dose given to adults and children 12 years and older.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/covid-19-ontario-nov-18-2021-enhancing-testing-strategy-1.6253662 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos