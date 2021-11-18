The baby found in the drain in Mumbai was released from the hospital





The baby, who left the hospital on Wednesday, was rescued after a “good Samaritan” called Pant Nagar Police Station to report that a cloth-wrapped baby had been “thrown into a sewer”, Mumbai Police wrote. on Monday. “He was alarmed when neighborhood cats made a noise,” Mumbai Police said.

Senior Police Inspector Suhas Kamble told CNN that the baby was rescued Sunday by Sheetal Sonawane, a female police officer who is part of one of Mumbai’s women’s security units known as the Nirbhaya team.

Squads were set up at every police station in Mumbai after the alleged rape and murder of a 34-year-old woman in Mumbai. earlier this year . The teams are named after the nickname used to identify the victim ea 2012 gang rape and murder in Delhi that shone in the center of global attention over the shocking rates of sexual assault in India.

The baby was admitted to Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai and kept under observation before being released on Wednesday to police, according to Vidya Thakur, the hospital’s medical supervisor.

“She was completely fine when she was admitted, but we were a little worried because she was abandoned and found on the canal, but she was fine,” Thakur told CNN on Thursday. “Our doctors treated him immediately … he was released from the hospital yesterday, he is fine.” After being released from the hospital, the baby was handed over to the Mumbai Child Welfare Committee and is being cared for in a shelter, Kamble said. On Sunday, police recorded a first information report (FIR) against unknown individuals for “exposure and abandonment of a child under the age of twelve, by a parent or caregiver”, according to the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code. “The investigation is ongoing,” Kamble added. Gender inequality is widespread in India, where preference for boys has led to the birth of millions of “unwanted” girls, who often face discrimination in their communities. A 2020 report from the United Nations Population Fund said, “between 2013 and 2017, about 460,000 girls in India were ‘lost’ at birth each year.” “Missing” girls refers to the number of girls missing from the population within the time period as a cumulative effect of sex selection practices. In October 2019, a 4-day-old girl was rescued after being found buried alive in a cemetery in northern India. The baby was pulled to safety by an unsuspecting couple in the state of Uttar Pradesh as they were burying their child who had died in hospital.

CNN’s Jack Guy contributed to this report.

