Woman could face charges after bringing loaded firearms to Pittsburgh International Airport – CBS Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH TSA officers (KDKA) and county police are warning people not to bring firearms to Pittsburgh International Airport.

This comes after a 25-year-old woman from Brownsville brought a .380 caliber pistol that was loaded with a cartridge into the room early Thursday morning. She also had a seven-bullet cartridge case and had six extra bullets released in her handbag, TSA officers said.

She did not have a valid concealment permit.

Allegheny County Police say they are filing charges by summons.

Anyone who brings a firearm to an airport checkpoint, even if they have a valid secret permit, can be fined thousands of dollars because of TSA regulations.

Firearms can be stored as checked baggage, but must be properly packaged and declared at the airline ticket counter to be transported in the hold of the checked baggage plane.

The firearm must be unloaded, locked in a box and in a special bag or container from the ammunition.

In total, there have been 32 incidents this year where firearms passengers have been stopped at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoints.