Indonesia registers for A400M aircraft





Following the order placed by Kazakhstan for two aircraft in September, the Airbus Defense and Space A400M aircraft program received another welcome boost on November 18 with the announcement of an order for two aircraft from Indonesia. At the same time, the country’s defense ministry submitted a Residence Letter to purchase four more. When the contract goes into effect next year, Indonesia will become the tenth country to buy the A400M and second in Southeast Asia after Malaysia. The agreement includes a full support package for maintenance and training. Tentara Nasional Indonesia-Angkatan Udara (TNI-AU, Indonesian Air Force) will take the aircraft into multi-function transport and tanker configuration, not only enhancing the nation’s air transport capabilities, but also being able to expand its capacity of in-flight fuel, which currently relies on an elderly single KC-130B Hercules. An effort to modernize and increase TNI-AU’s transport capability was launched in 2018 as a result of the 7.5 magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami that hit Sulawesi. During relief efforts, the A400M was the first air carrier to land on the damaged and short runway in Palu, bringing vital excavators, fuel trucks, food, clothing and medical supplies. Disaster relief was a major consideration in the decision to purchase the aircraft for the nation, which sits on the edge of the “Ring of Fire” tectonic plate boundary. “The A400M is a truly multi-role platform and will greatly improve the tactical capabilities of the Indonesian Air Force air-to-air. “This aircraft will play a key role in other key missions, including parachuting and transporting heavy cargo,” said Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia’s defense minister. “We are also looking at an additional purchase of the A400M in the near future, with future A400M developments such as firefighting, an important capability that we are exploring together with Airbus. “The A400M will become a national asset and a cornerstone for humanitarian aid and disaster response missions, beyond its tactical capabilities and air-to-air fuel.” Currently, the transport fleet includes the C-130B / Hs and KC-130B in Malang, and a more modern fleet of L-100-30s extended (Hercules commercial model) and C-130H-30 flying from the Halim Perdana Kusuma base in Jakarta. . The A400M would initially be purchased by a commercial third-party operator and then leased to TNI-AU upon request, but this plan was canceled in favor of a direct Air Force acquisition. The airline upgrade program has also seen Indonesia order five C-130J-30s from Lockheed Martin, with the first aircraft currently under construction in Marietta, Georgia, with initial delivery expected sometime next year.

