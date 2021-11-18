Upstates Refugee Health Clinic is an integral part of the relocation process for Afghan refugees coming to Syracuse | latest news





To say that the Refugee Health Clinic service at Upstate University Health Care Center is busy is an understatement. Syracuse has always been a holy city, embracing and supporting the arrival of immigrants and refugees, but this year, Syracuse is anticipating more new arrivals than it has had in years. The two main resettlement organizations (Catholic Charities of Onondaga County and Interfeith Works) were about to accept 1,400 refugee arrivals when a global crisis in Afghanistan increased demand and 250 new Afghan arrivals were admitted this year to start a new life in Syracuse. As the international crisis unfolded and the local displacement community sought medical support, Upstate rose to the plate. Less than a month after seeing no human tragedy in the international news, Upstate met the first Afghan families in early September. Upstate internal medicine and pediatric clinics shifted their already busy medical teams to ask “how can we help?” The Upstate Refugee Health Team, led by Andrea Shaw, MD, is currently meeting with more than 10 new Afghan patients each week to provide timely health examinations, immunization updates, and rapid integration into primary care. The team includes staff from internal medicine and pediatric clinics, residents and medical and paramedical students speaking Farsi and Pashto, who joined the effort to bring 250 Afghan immigrants into a medical home. These newcomers are in addition to the weekly refugee families who regularly place care in Upstate coming from Sub-Saharan Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. “Whether our patients are fleeing a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan or have spent the last decade in a refugee camp, they all come from a traumatic past and face significant barriers to assimilation upon arrival in Syracuse,” Shaw said. “Our medical team is privileged to work with dedicated community partners in this endeavor. “It really takes a village ‘to do this job well.” Communication in health care is essential and the Refugee Health team knows there will always be “one more step” to ensure a patient with low health education really understands a plan. Shaw says, despite a small staff and limited resources, the Upstate team works with patience, kindness and compassion to build bridges of trust, essential to understanding and supporting a patient population that speaks more than 40 registered languages. “Most people come to us from somewhere around the globe where they would only seek medical attention if they were really sick; rarely engaged in preventive care or chronic disease management with little acceptance that mental health can be a concern, “Shaw noted. One of the biggest challenges for Shaw and her colleagues is introducing a very diverse patient population into a complex health system. That’s hard work, Shaw said, “But the rewards are huge, especially when you see a group of people thriving and contributing to a new secure life here,” Shaw said. The future for this clinic is bright as it moves into the Center for International Health, which will be its new home at the upcoming Nappi Wellness Institute, which will open in the spring of 2023. Title: Upstate Refugee Clinic team members are in the front row, from left: Mary Jo Lakomski RPH, Andrea Shaw, MD, Ayan Mohamed PA. Middle row, from left: Mariya Collins, Mairbeth Schoeneck and Dawn Kelly. Back row, from left: Lebanon Mohamed, Sarah Bartnicki LMSW, Nicole Mozo RN.

