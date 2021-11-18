



READING, Pa., November 18, 2021 / PRNewswire / – PharmaForce International (PFI) recently completed a study comparing leading immunology sales and marketing organizations in France, Germany, Ital, Spain, and United Kingdom. The report focuses on leading companies promoting products across the fields of Dermatology, Rheumatology and Gastroenterology throughout 2021. Since the previous immunology report published by PFI in 2020, there has been some marked increase in the number of time equivalents of complete (FTE) assigned to specific indications. Since the 2020 report, the number of FTEs dedicated to atopic dermatitis has increased in the following EU countries: France AND Germany both had over 20% increase in the number of FTEs for atopic dermatitis

AND both had over 20% increase in the number of FTEs for atopic dermatitis Spain AND United Kingdom each had over 40% increase in the number of FTEs for atopic dermatitis Ulcerative colitis is another indicator that has experienced an increase in FTEs since the last report: France AND Spain each had over 20% increase in the number of FTEs for Ulcerative Colitis

AND each had over 20% increase in the number of FTEs for Ulcerative Colitis Ital there was over 60% increase in the number of FTEs for Ulcerative Colitis The report also captured some increases in FTEs dedicated to specific categories of immunological diseases, such as: France AND Ital each had a nearly 10% increase in the number of dermatological FTEs

AND each had a nearly 10% increase in the number of dermatological FTEs Ital AND Spain each had an increase of almost 5% in the number of GTEs of Gastroenterology Joyce Wedemeyer, Director of Sales and Marketing at PharmaForce, stated that “FTE growths occurred despite not many newly approved products or indications in any market at the time.” “The increase in FTEs dedicated to specific areas of immunology is just one of many key findings found in the EU5 immunology comparison report,” says Wedemeyer. In addition to EU5, the immunology comparison study will also be conducted at United States. The American Immunology Report will be published in December 2021. For more information on the reports mentioned above, please contact Joyce Wedemeyer IN [email protected] or by phone at 610-370-2906. PharmaForce International (PFI) is a competitive intelligence firm with over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. PFI has become the market leader in comparing trading operations and competitive intelligence. Similar links https://www.pharmaforceintl.com BURIMI PharmaForce International Similar links http://www.pharmaforceintl.com

