Happy Shapps on Pleasure Shipping Despite Railway Plan Failure | John Crace
So Boris Johnson did not break the promises he had made immediately after becoming prime minister in July 2019, in his election manifesto later that year and on more than 50 other occasions. At least not in parliament. Instead, he got Grant Shapps to do it.
And who better? Because Shapps is exactly the kind of man this prime minister needs to get him out of the pit. Someone who knows he is authentically shallow: that he has even less than he seems. Someone who strangely considers his fake Michael Green nickname a cunning sign. And who like everyone else still can not believe his fate to become cabinet minister and is determined to enjoy every minute he has to stay in office.
For every other minister, being forced to make a Commons statement to announce that the government was rejecting its commitments as to build the eastern part of the HS2 in Leeds and a high-speed Northern Powerhouse railway track between Manchester and Leeds- it, could have been a stressful concert. . But for the transport minister it was just one day like any other day. A chance to get out of the office and look busy. The great gift is that he will do exactly as he is told without complaining. The slightly delightful smile is his predestined expression and he would be just as happy making a statement in which the government kept its promises as it was with the one who broke them.
Shapps began by rapidly describing the basics of the new integrated rail plan. It would cost $ 96 billion and rise to the north and middle. Different parts would be electrified, Leeds would have a mass transit system and everything would be much better than it is now. He was not entirely sure how complicated it all was, but it would be very helpful if everyone in the room would accept his word instead of asking him any difficult questions.
Shadow Transport Secretary Jim McMahon was understandably skeptical. Why did the government keep promises to HS2 and NPR if it did not intend to keep them? Of course it should be clear to everyone that this weakened version would be a great disappointment to all those who had believed that the government would revolutionize the transportation network in the north.
What had clearly happened was that Boris had informed Rishi Sunak how much it would cost at the last minute and the chancellor had unplugged the most expensive parts because, like most of the prime ministers’ ideas, it was extremely expensive. . So what remained was something that would satisfy only a few people and make the government look weak and ignorant. And, by the way, it was not a 96 billion project. It was a $ 56 billion scheme because $ 40 billion had already been announced or spent on parts of HS2 that were going on.
Like Prince Andrew, Grant did not break a sweat. Either way his smile widened. Now he was in his element because it was time for maximum stupidity. It is definitely a $ 96 billion project, he declared, halving the figures. In fact it could have been much more, perhaps up to $ 500 billion, given the amount of time the same money had been re-announced.
But anyway, the main point was this. The government may have seemed to have broken some promises, but it did so not because it could not be trusted, but because it was trying to give the northerners an even better transportation system than they might have thought. Travel times would be reduced. Except for those like London to Leeds that would be 32 minutes slower than originally planned.
And the really good news was that the work would definitely, definitely be completed in less than 10 years hopefully. Better yet, conservative MPs with seats where there would have been many construction disruptions with little apparent benefit from HS2 would be able to show their constituents that they had restored their old lives. Peace and tranquility everywhere. The only thing left to do was the Conservative Red Wall MPs, who had spent the last two years telling their constituents that the government could be supported to keep its word to tell them yes were leveled in another way. As below.
That actually sat better than he could have done. Predictably the work went on with difficulty over the broken promises and obvious shortcomings of the IRP that increasingly looked like it was written on the back of a pack of cigarettes, but most of the dozens of Conservative MPs in room chose not to quarrel and instead thanked Shapps for what he had done for their constituencies. Maybe they were under orders not to make a fuss in public, enough has been done in recent weeks and they were keeping their anger behind closed doors.
However, some Conservative MPs broke the ranks. Huw Merriman, the conservative chairman of the transport committee, openly attacked the government for not keeping its word. Robbie Moore, Kevin Hollinrake and Craig Tracey also expressed their dissatisfaction. Cities like Bradford, Sheffield, Newcastle and Hull were completely destroyed. He had it all planned for them. And on the lines that were being built, there was little extra capacity. So passengers would only have to get up on their feet, as they arrived somewhere much less quickly than they would have done under the original proposals, which would also guarantee them a seat.
Not that Shapps was upset. He had done his job. He may have been transport secretary, but he certainly was not in charge: he was simply a gofist. It would be the Boris donkey that was on the line. Makes a difference from the leaves.
A Farewell to Calm by John Crace (Guardian Faber, 9.99). To support The Guardian and Observer, order your copy at guardianbookshop.com. Shipping fees may apply.
