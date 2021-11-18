International
National Geographic reveals its top destinations for 2022
(CNN) As the pandemic is far from over, many of us hope that 2022 is the year when we will finally be able to expand our travel horizons again.
And now – in a year-end tradition like Thanksgiving turkey or tree planting – travel publishers are publishing their annual recommendations on where to travel next year.
For its 2022 list, National Geographic editorial teams around the world have selected 25 “must-see” destinations. These are divided into five categories – nature, adventure, culture, sustainability and family – with a focus on national parks and wildlife, outdoor activities and experiences, green travel and multi-generational travel.
“Reflect and regroup”
“In many ways, the pandemic provided a moment for travelers and communities around the world to reflect and regroup on how we explore the world,” says George Stone, executive editor of National Geographic Travel.
With this year’s list, Nat Geo takes a look at what is different, new and inspiring – from the new Seine River bike path in France to the Chimanimani National Park, a new Mozambican national park that signals the country’s environmental commitment. ”
Explore the highlights of Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost island and a paradise for nature lovers.
In the culture category, Procida, a small island off the coast of Naples, is a Capital of Italian Culture for 2022, while the legendary London music center Tin Pan Alley has had a recent revival, with the opening of three venues new music.
Taking nature naps, Namibia’s Caprivi Strip is a future safari destination. Once off the border because of the long border war that plagued this region, camps and safari lodges are now sprouting. Visitors can enjoy some great national parks, many navigable waterways and an impressive high ratio of wildlife to human inhabitants.
Sun and adventure
Russia Lake Baikal is the oldest and deepest lake in the world, holding about 20% of the world’s freshwater and currently facing growing environmental threats from climate change and mass tourism. As Russia continues to encourage visitors to the lake, even in the midst of the pandemic, some locals question whether the pristine environment is being sacrificed in favor of revenue. CNN’s Fred Pleitgen reports from a city in Russia where some say their home just can’t take more people.
Adventure seekers are recommended to try the new 420 km long La Seine Vlo bike path, which runs from Paris to the Normandy Sea. Or if hiking is more your thing, it’s the 147-mile-long Sentier Nepisiguit Mi’gmaq Desert Trail in New Brunswick, Canada. It follows the Nepisiguit River from the Daly Point Nature Reserve to Mount Carleton Provincial Park.
Skiers and snowboarders should go in their place to Colorado’s Arapahoe Basin, a high-altitude jogging resort for experts and beginners.
For family trips with loved ones, National Geographic selections include Turkey’s sweeping southwestern coast, a lesser-known Mediterranean delight, known in ancient times as Lycia. Sailing is the perfect way to explore its secluded bays and coves.
Another sun-hunting option is Bonaire – known, along with Aruba and Curaao, as one of the ABC Islands – which is close to South America and just outside what is considered a hurricane belt. Snorkeling and diving is especially good in its pristine waters, where underwater visibility can exceed 30 meters, allowing magnificent views of coral reefs and forgotten submarines.
List of National Geographic “World’s Best 2022”:
CULTURE
Jingmai Mountain, Yunnan, China
Tin Pan Alley, London
Hokkaido, Japan
Procida, Italy
Atlanta, Georgia
STABILITY
Ruhr Valley, Germany
Yasuni National Park, Ecuador
d, Poland
Columbia Gorge National Scenic Area, Oregon / Washington
Chimanimani National Park, Mozambique
NATURE
Caprivi Strip, Namibia
North Minnesota
Lake Baikal, Russia
Belize Maya Forest Reserve
Victoria, Australia
Adventure
Seine River Bicycle Trail, France
Costa Rica
Trails Nepisiguit Mi’gmaq, New Brunswick, Canada
Palau
Arapahoe Basin, Colorado
FAMILY
Navigation on the Danube River
Lycia, Turkey
Granada, Spain
Bonaire
East Coast, Maryland
