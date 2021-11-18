National Geographic reveals its top destinations for 2022

(CNN) As the pandemic is far from over, many of us hope that 2022 is the year when we will finally be able to expand our travel horizons again.

And now – in a year-end tradition like Thanksgiving turkey or tree planting – travel publishers are publishing their annual recommendations on where to travel next year.

Lonely plans entered there in early November, expanding Slovenia, Oman and Mauritius and is now the turn of the respected National Geographic travel chronicle, which has been educating us about our planet since 1888.

For its 2022 list, National Geographic editorial teams around the world have selected 25 “must-see” destinations. These are divided into five categories – nature, adventure, culture, sustainability and family – with a focus on national parks and wildlife, outdoor activities and experiences, green travel and multi-generational travel.

“Reflect and regroup”

“In many ways, the pandemic provided a moment for travelers and communities around the world to reflect and regroup on how we explore the world,” says George Stone, executive editor of National Geographic Travel.

With this year’s list, Nat Geo takes a look at what is different, new and inspiring – from the new Seine River bike path in France to the Chimanimani National Park, a new Mozambican national park that signals the country’s environmental commitment. ”

Explore the highlights of Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost island and a paradise for nature lovers.

In the culture category, Procida, a small island off the coast of Naples, is a Capital of Italian Culture for 2022, while the legendary London music center Tin Pan Alley has had a recent revival, with the opening of three venues new music.

Hokkaido, the northernmost island of Japan, is known for its natural beauty, stunning waterfalls and rich wildlife, but also for the unique heritage of its indigenous Ainu people.

For Sustainability, National Geographic choices include Ecuador’s Yasuni National Park, a biosphere reserve in the Amazon that is currently under threat – just last week parts of the forest were cleared for a oil roads and pipelines

In Poland, the post-socialist industrial city id has become a thriving center of alternative culture, business and finance. The cotton mills, which give the city landscape, have been reused as galleries, museums, convention halls and community centers, while the city center is lined with magnificent murals.

Taking nature naps, Namibia’s Caprivi Strip is a future safari destination. Once off the border because of the long border war that plagued this region, camps and safari lodges are now sprouting. Visitors can enjoy some great national parks, many navigable waterways and an impressive high ratio of wildlife to human inhabitants.

Sun and adventure

The ancient waters of Lake Baikal, known as the “Holy Sea” of Russia, are larger than all the Great Lakes of North America combined and make up approximately a quarter of our planet’s freshwater reserves.

Tourism here is not without controversy: it is currently the scene of a fierce battle between the state, an income-dependent local population and environmentalists worried about massive development damaging its delicate ecosystem.

Russia Lake Baikal is the oldest and deepest lake in the world, holding about 20% of the world’s freshwater and currently facing growing environmental threats from climate change and mass tourism. As Russia continues to encourage visitors to the lake, even in the midst of the pandemic, some locals question whether the pristine environment is being sacrificed in favor of revenue. CNN’s Fred Pleitgen reports from a city in Russia where some say their home just can’t take more people.

Adventure seekers are recommended to try the new 420 km long La Seine Vlo bike path, which runs from Paris to the Normandy Sea. Or if hiking is more your thing, it’s the 147-mile-long Sentier Nepisiguit Mi’gmaq Desert Trail in New Brunswick, Canada. It follows the Nepisiguit River from the Daly Point Nature Reserve to Mount Carleton Provincial Park.

Skiers and snowboarders should go in their place to Colorado’s Arapahoe Basin, a high-altitude jogging resort for experts and beginners.

For family trips with loved ones, National Geographic selections include Turkey’s sweeping southwestern coast, a lesser-known Mediterranean delight, known in ancient times as Lycia. Sailing is the perfect way to explore its secluded bays and coves.

Another sun-hunting option is Bonaire – known, along with Aruba and Curaao, as one of the ABC Islands – which is close to South America and just outside what is considered a hurricane belt. Snorkeling and diving is especially good in its pristine waters, where underwater visibility can exceed 30 meters, allowing magnificent views of coral reefs and forgotten submarines.

List of National Geographic “World’s Best 2022”:

CULTURE

Jingmai Mountain, Yunnan, China

Tin Pan Alley, London

Hokkaido, Japan

Procida, Italy

Atlanta, Georgia

STABILITY

Ruhr Valley, Germany

Yasuni National Park, Ecuador

d, Poland

Columbia Gorge National Scenic Area, Oregon / Washington

Chimanimani National Park, Mozambique

NATURE

Caprivi Strip, Namibia

North Minnesota

Lake Baikal, Russia

Belize Maya Forest Reserve

Victoria, Australia

Adventure

Seine River Bicycle Trail, France

Costa Rica

Trails Nepisiguit Mi’gmaq, New Brunswick, Canada

Palau

Arapahoe Basin, Colorado

FAMILY

Navigation on the Danube River

Lycia, Turkey

Granada, Spain

Bonaire

East Coast, Maryland