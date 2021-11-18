National Geographic 2022 “World’s Best” Destinations Revealed





As more people start traveling around the globe, National Geographic chose the top 25 destinations to visit in the new year. The magazine described five different categories for ‘The best of the world 2022List: nature, adventure, sustainability, culture and history. From hiking in the Rocky Mountains to proving sustainability in Chimanimani, Mozambique, National Geographic said this year’s list celebrated a number of World Heritage sites to highlight 50 years of work by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. “Although the pandemic changed when, where and how we travel, we are eager to release our wandering greed to see what miracles are well discovered,” National Geographic said. ‘Makes great stories for years to come’:Travel like an Olympian to these gold medal destinations Will you be visiting the Caribbean or Europe soon ?:CDC warns travelers to avoid ‘very high’ COVID-19 destinations Here is the list of National Geographic “Best of the World 2022”: CULTURE JingmaiMountain, Yunnan, China Tin Pan Alley, London Hokkaido, Japan Procida, Italy Atlanta, Georgia STABILITY Ruhr Valley, Germany Yasuni National Park, Ecuador d, Poland Columbia Gorge National Scenic Area, Oregon / Washington Chimanimani National Park, Mozambique NATURE Caprivi Strip, Namibia North Minnesota Lake Baikal, Russia Belize Maya Forest Reserve Victoria, Australia Adventure Seine River Bicycle Trail, France Costa Rica Trails Nepisiguit Mi’gmaq, New Brunswick, Canada Palau Arapahoe Basin, Colorado FAMILY Navigation on the Danube River Lycia, Turkey Granada, Spain Bonaire East Coast, Maryland Follow journalist Asha Gilbert @ Coastalasha.Email: [email protected]

