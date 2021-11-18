Boris Johnson has been a disastrous prime minister, but the Conservatives will stick with him

Photo by Charles McQuillan – Pool / Getty Images.

At some point in late 2016 or early 2017, a cabinet meeting was about to end when the secretary of state made a contribution. I really think we need to do more to reduce the regulatory burden that businesses face, said Boris Johnson. I was in New York recently and they have introduced a one-in, one-out system so that whenever a new regulation is implemented, another regulation is removed. I think we should introduce something like that here.

There was an embarrassing silence before an unbelieving Theresa May responded. We have something like this here, Boris, said the Prime Minister, and we have decided for years, but we have a one-on-two policy.

The Cabinet crushed their thieves (or, at least some of my colleagues did) while Johnson was embarrassed, um, well, not published very well.

I remembered this incident when Dominic Cummings wrote last week that Johnson had not assessed the consequences of leaving the EU customs union by autumn 2020. Perhaps this claim is a consequence of Cummingss’s grief? It does not seem. of Financial Times Peter Foster (not a journalist who can be described as close to Cummings) reported again that he had spoken to others present who confirmed the confession.

It turns out that despite all the claims that voters knew exactly what they were voting for in 2016 (or, for that matter, 2019), even their frontman did not know what he was voting for.

In his excellent account of his time as chief of staff in May, Gavin Barwell tells how the government met the challenge of the Northern Ireland border (if our customs and regulatory regimes were to differ from the EU, we would have to set a limit somewhere) . David Davis did not like the implications of the situation, but at least he tried to fight the issue as Brexit secretary. In contrast, there was a refusal from Johnson to deal with the details of the policy as he simply refused to acknowledge the problem.

(A few years later, after Johnson won Conservative leadership, concluded a Withdrawal Agreement and Northern Ireland protocol, won a parliamentary majority, negotiated the Trade and Cooperation Agreement and now intends to push for Article 16 of the protocol, he still seems to be pursuing same approach.)

Johnson’s lack of understanding of policy details is extraordinary for someone who has risen so high. He is an intelligent man and his misunderstanding of what, in Westminster and Whitehall is fairly basic general knowledge, should be just because they have little interest in him.

It is one of the many weaknesses as Prime Minister and why, when he is going through a difficult spell as it has been since he misjudged the Owen Paterson affair, there is an immediate sense that his end is near. At this point, I’m not so sure.

It is true to say that Johnsons’ relationship with the parliamentary Conservative Party is essentially transactional. He was not elected to lead the party because MPs thought he would be a good prime minister, but that he would win the general election and, at this point, they were right.

If Johnson were to become an electoral responsibility, he would find no protection from ideological spirit comrades or close friends (he has neither ideology nor many close friends in parliament). That makes him, it is argued, extremely vulnerable to a Prime Minister who won a large majority in his first attempt.

Of course there is dissatisfaction with the handling of the Paterson case, both with the takeover of 2019 and with the old guard irritated for various reasons. Much of the recent takeover anger is directed at Paterson and his friends, instead of the Prime Minister, whom they see as an antidote to the old guard. He is fortunate that they have reached this conclusion, but he was always likely to benefit from the suspicion of those who think they owe their place to him.

The coalition the Conservatives seized in 2019 was an unusual one and it is not clear that anyone else would be able to replicate Johnsons’s achievements. He may not be as popular in the polls, but he has a call for those who occasionally focus solely on politics and make up the volatile voters in the new seats. Removing it comes with risks.

He has been injured for the past two weeks. I have been told that some letters have come to the chairman of the Committee of 1922 and new leadership campaigns are being created. But the chances of Johnson falling on this side of the general election seem slim.

It is always possible that a scandal may involve him. Cummings still argues that the wall gate is a danger, and has been observed since he was in school Johnson has considered himself free of the network of obligations that connects everyone else. Rules can be abused, in one way or another, in a way that causes him real problems.

However, it is likely that despite the misconduct, scandals and failure to understand the basic details (not to mention indecision, poor parliamentary performance and lack of vision of what to do with its majority), the Conservative Party will stick with it for tani. And that tells us more about the Conservative Party than about Boris Johnson.