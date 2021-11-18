The US supports international efforts on plastic pollution





US to support international talks to develop treaty curbing plastic pollution, Secretary of State says Antony Blink Antony Blinken Hill Morning Report – Presented by ExxonMobil – House Democrats demand a big vote on Biden’s move, Rubio vows to slow Biden’s walk. announced Thursday in Kenya. [T]”Today, we are stepping up our efforts to tackle another pollutant that threatens our planet, plastic, by announcing US support for multilateral negotiations on a global agreement to combat ocean plastic pollution,” Blinken said on Thursday. United Nations Environment Program. in Nairobi. By launching these negotiations at the UN Environment Assembly in February 2022, our goal is to create a tool we can use to protect our oceans and all the life they hold from the increasing global damage of plastic pollution, he added. The Secretary of State noted that human activity is estimated to add up to 14 million tons of plastic pollution to the ocean each year, some of which may take millions of years to fully degrade. Blinken called for any international agreement to ensure that countries develop independent national action plans on plastic pollution. The treaties require ratification by the full Senate, where the Biden administration has often faced opposition to items on the environmental agenda by Senator Joe Manchin (DW.V.), 50th Democratic vote. Curbing plastic pollution has been a rare environmental issue where Republicans and Democrats have found a common ground, with whatPresident Trump Donald TrumpOn The Money Biden Alerts Oil Industry Memo: Gosar Censored But Toxic Culture Grows Cleveland MLB Team Officially Renames Guardians on Friday MORE in 2018 the signing of a draft law aimed at reducing by law marine plastic waste. However, the Trump administration strongly opposed efforts to develop an international treaty, and the US was not involved in international talks on the issue. In an August 2020 investigation, environmental group Greenpeace claimed that the American Chemical Council was lobbying the White House to use a US-Kenya trade deal to expand plastic exports to the African nation. An existing international treaty, the Basel Convention, regulates transfers of hazardous waste between nations and was amended in 2019 to cover plastic waste. The US, which signed but never ratified the 1989 agreement, did not agree to the amendment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/582174-us-backs-international-plastic-pollution-effort The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos