Here’s what you can see at a re-imagined San Antonio International Airport as City Council gives the green light for the new plan





A $ 2.5 billion master plan that would add a terminal, more gateways and the possibility of international flights at San Antonio airport was unanimously approved at Thursday’s City Council meeting.

We were moving forward to build the airport we deserve for the future, said Jesus Saenz, the city’s director of aviation.

The 20-year vision for San Antonio International Airport now goes straight Federal Aviation Administration for review, which the agency requires every decade. Federal officials have already approved the plan, however, Saenz said. At ExpressNews.com: The $ 2 billion upgrade at San Antonio International Airport is on track The rise of San Antonio guarantees a re-imagined airport that welcomes new visitors and allows convenient travel for residents, aviation officials have said. The existing 24 gates could be increased to 37 gates in the coming years. There is no plan to relocate the airport, which is located at US 281 north of Loop 410, not far from the city center. Sam Owens / San Antonio Express-News Councilor Clayton Perry, who represents District 10, which includes part of the airport, on the northeast side was the only council member who expressed strong reservations about final approval of the plans. I want to support him, but I also want to see how I would pay for it, Perry said. The plan sets out funding mechanisms and overall plans, but does not specify where each dollar for each project will come from. Perry said he wants to know exactly how the city will pay for the long-term plan for years to come. Saenz said the aviation department would not move forward without council support for the next stages. Any specific components for the airport vision have yet to be submitted to the City Council for approval. At ExpressNews.com: The new vision for San Antonio International Airport is likely to move forward The master plan is now just a vision, said city manager Erik Walsh. He said Perry has not received the exact funding plan for each component because it does not yet exist. This is the next step, he said. We will certainly make sure this is before the council as we take the next steps. Perry eventually voted to approve the master plan. Here’s what residents and travelers can see in the future, the redesigned San Antonio International Airport. New terminal, gate Terminal A opened in 1984. Officials hope to demolish it and rebuild it completely. The city also wants to build a brand new Terminal C that can accommodate more gateways for more flights. This can be opened in three to five years. Updated terminals would also allow room for more concessions like restaurants. Centralized security For now, terminals A and B are separate and do not operate in unison, Saenz said. Each has its own security checkpoints and once you pass them, you should stay at that terminal. The master plan envisages a central checkpoint that will allow passengers to roam between terminals after passing through safety. This means that someone with a flight from Terminal A can visit a restaurant in Terminal B. At ExpressNews.com:The future of the city: The new vision for San Antonio International Airport looks set to move forward International flights Airport officials want to be ready when airlines see more demand in San Antonio for international flights to Europe or Central and South America. They expect this request to materialize as well. San Antonio has no international flights right now outside Mexico. To make those international flights work, airlines must ensure that they can fill the planes with enough passengers to make the trip worthwhile. Saenz would not set a timeline for when residents might be able to fly internationally from their home airport, but he said market demand would push that decision. To have the infrastructure for those transatlantic flights, the master plan includes expanding a runway up to 10,000 feet. Additional parking



More passengers means more people having to leave their cars behind while traveling. Part of the master plan is also a new parking garage. How to pay for it Upgrading the airport would not require city tax dollars from the general fund, Saenz said. A portion of them would be paid with the help of the Federal Aviation Administration. The budget also comes from revenues made at the airport itself. The people who use the airport are the people who pay for it, Saenz said. The city will also look at the use of federal funds from the bipartisan infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden recently signed into law. At ExpressNews.com:In a gamble to add direct flights to San Antonio airport, the city makes costly bets Deadline The city’s first phrase lasts from 2022 to 2026. At that time, the airport could see three new gates, luggage system improvements, new terminal concessions and more. The second phase lasts from 2027 to 2030 and could bring the new Terminal C with a potential new hall of international arrivals. The terminal may have about 17 gates and new concessions. A new parking center could also be completed during that second phase. From 2031 to 2035 is the time when passengers could see a remodeled Terminal A, an extension of the parking garage, security improvements at the airport and the design of a central passenger checkpoint. Beyond that, there may be a new entrance to the airport from Loop 410. The airport has historically not been something I can say I was very proud of, said Mark Fessler, chairman of the airport advisory committee. We now have the opportunity to have something of which we can all be extremely proud. [email protected]

