International religious freedom group condemns Biden administration for allowing Nigeria to escape list of countries of particular concern – Baptist News Global

Chief bipartisan overseer of nations for international religious freedom, praised an addition by the U.S. Department of State to its 2021 list of countries with particular concern about violations of religious freedom, but expressed surprise that another country was removed from the list.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on November 17 this year the list of the most serious violators of religious freedom. Nigeria is clearly missing from this list of years, where unbridled religious violence by the government has left hundreds of people dead this year. Nigeria was added to the list last year and the US Commission on International Religious Freedom had asked the State Department to keep Nigeria on the list.

Meanwhile, Blinken announced the addition of Russia and Algeria to the welcome news list for USCIRF and other international religious freedom advocates.

The US will not waver in the cause of religious freedom

The United States will not waver in its commitment to defending freedom of religion or belief for all and in every country, Blinken said. In many parts of the world, we continue to see governments harassing, arresting, threatening, imprisoning, and killing individuals simply because they seek to live their lives in accordance with their beliefs. This administration is committed to upholding the right of every individual to freedom of religion or belief, including confronting and combating violators and abusers of this human right.

He named 10 places that the State Department currently designates as Places of Special Concern for the inclusion or tolerance of systematic, persistent, and scandalous violations of religious freedom. These are Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

Blinken further noted that four countries are now included in the State Department’s Special Watch List for governments that have been involved in or tolerated serious violations of religious freedom. These are Algeria, the Comoros, Cuba and Nicaragua.

While Nigeria escaped the bad list this year, no explanation was given as to why the groups that caused most of the chaos in Nigeria and other nearby countries were designated by Blinken as Parties with Special Concern. This list of bad actors includes al-Shabab, Boko Haram, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Houthis, ISIS, ISIS-Greater Sahara, ISIS-West Africa and Jamaat Nasr al-Islam wal-Muslimin.

“While Nigeria escaped the bad list this year … the groups that caused most of the chaos in Nigeria and other nearby countries were designated by Blinken as subjects of particular concern.”

We will continue to put pressure on all governments to correct deficiencies in their laws and practices and to promote accountability for those responsible for the abuses, Blinken said. The United States remains committed to working with governments, civil society organizations, and members of religious communities to advance religious freedom worldwide and to address the plight of individuals and communities facing abuse, harassment, and discrimination due to of what they believe or what they do. I do not believe.

Unexplained decision

Shortly after the State Department announcement, the USCIRF issued a statement declaring it inexplicable that the State Department did not redefine Nigeria as a country of particular concern and treated it as a country without serious violations of religious freedom.

The USCIRF is disappointed that the State Department did not approve our recommendations in identifying the countries that are the worst violators of religious freedom, said USCIRF chairwoman Nadine Maenza. While the State Department has taken steps forward for some designations, the USCIRF is particularly unhappy with Nigeria’s removal from its CPC designation, where it was rightly placed last year, as well as the removal of India, Syria and Vietnam. We urge the State Department to reconsider its designation based on the facts presented in its report.

The bipartisan international religious freedom group, which is part of the federal government but split from the State Department, had suggested that the 10 countries of concern listed by Blinken be on the list of years, but also demanded the same for four others: India, Nigeria, Syria and Vietnam.

In addition to the countries officially placed on this year’s Special Surveillance List, the USCIRF had recommended inclusion of Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Turkey and Uzbekistan.

Despite this disappointment, the USCIRF is pleased that for the first time Russia has been designated as a country of particular concern for its involvement in systematic, persistent and scandalous violations of religious freedom.

USCIRF has proposed Russia’s involvement since 2017.

The USCIRF also welcomes the inclusion of Algeria in the State Department’s Special Surveillance List this year, which the USCIRF has recommended since 2020 due to the continued enforcement of blasphemy laws and restrictions on houses of worship for communities. religious minority, said USCIRF Vice President Nury Turkel.

Concerned subjects

And the USCIRF welcomed the State Department designations of nine entities of particular concern because they are involved in systematic, persistent, and scandalous violations of religious freedom, as described in the International Religious Freedom Act.

In the year 2021Annual report, USCIRF recommended that the US State Department designate al-Shabaab, Boko Haram, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Houthis, the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, the Nasr al-Islam Jamaat wal Muslim, and the Taliban as entities of particular concern.

USCIRF has produced a fact sheet detailing how some of the most serious threats to religious freedom in recent years have come not from government actions but from non-state actors.

In September, the commission released the country update for Yemen, which details the alarming trends of increasing Houthi persecution there against the Baha’is, Christians and Jews. Likewise, the commission released a fact sheet on violent Islamic groups inNorthern Nigeria, including Boko Haram, the Islamic State in the West African Province, and Islamists in the Central Sahel.

About USCIRF

The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom is an independent, bipartisan federal government body established by the U.S. Congress in 1998 to monitor, analyze, and report on religious freedom abroad. He makes foreign policy recommendations to the president, secretary of state and Congress.

The commission was established by the International Religious Freedom Act and operates with 10 commissioners appointed for two-year terms. Three are each appointed by the president, the pro-tempore president of the Senate and the speaker of the House of Representatives, with a general commissioner closing the group.

The currently unpaid commissioners are Nadine Maenza (chairwoman), president of Patriot Voices and member of the board of directors at the Institute for Global Engagement; Nury Turkel (Vice President), Chairman of the Board in the Uighur Human Rights Project; Anurima Bhargava, president of Anthem of Us and former chief of the Educational Opportunities Section of the Civil Rights Division of the United States Department of Justice; James W. Carr, president of Highland Home Holdings and former executive vice president and business professor at Harding University; Frederick A. Davie, executive vice president at the Union Theological Seminary; Khizr Khan, founder of the Center for Constitutional Literacy and National Unity; Sharon Kleinbaum, spiritual leader in the Beit Simchat Torah Congregation and commissioner of the New York City Commission on Human Rights; and Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council.

The State Department maintains its Office for International Religious Freedom also established under the International Religious Freedom Act.

Related articles:

With the mass killings of Christians and the persecution of other religious minorities, should Nigeria be redefined as a country of particular concern?

Boko Haram is still tormenting Nigeria claiming it does the work of the gods

The US agency calls for more religious freedom in Nigeria