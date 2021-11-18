Martin Knieps from Viega was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of Plumbing Manufacturers International





SAN DIEGO – (TELI BUSINESS) –Plumbing Manufacturers International (PMI) announced the election of Martin Knieps as Chairman of the Board of Directors of PMI 2022 during PMI 67th Annual membership meeting yesterday. Senior Director of Operational Excellence at Viega LLC, Knieps succeeds Todd Teter, senior vice president and general manager of Rohl North America Professional Hydraulic Professional Group House, a division of Moen Inc. Teter will remain on board as the immediate past president. The meeting was held during the PMI21 Production Success Conference in San Diego. In addition to Knieps and Teter, the other 2022 board members will be Sal Gattone, LIXIL; Chip Way board secretary / cashier, Lavelle Industries; and CEOs Daniel Gleiberman, Sloan Valve Co .; Cambria McLeod, Kohler Co .; Bob Neff, Delta Faucet Co .; and Belinda Wise, Kerox, Ltd. In his acceptance speech, Knieps said he was honored by the trust given by the membership. He highlighted PMI’s ample room to grow by embracing the opportunities created by products that use the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence technology and addressing the challenges posed by climate change. “No one does the work alone and your participation makes all the difference,” he said. Knieps thanked Teter for his contributions as chairman of the PMI 2021 board, presenting him with a California state flag waving over the capital Sacramento. He also reported that 68th The annual membership meeting will be held as part of the PMI22 Production Success Conference from October 24-27, 2022, at the Omni Louisville Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. In the 2021 summary remarks, Teter recognized the PMI member companies that merged during the year Brasscraft, Elkay and Dornbracht, announced the acceptance of Uponor as a new productive member in 2022, and welcomed potential new members and 16 conference participants to first time. He presented the award to PMI President Pete Jahrling, director, design engineer, Sloan Valve Co., and former PMI board president with two terms. Teter also praised PMI volunteers and member companies for their growth during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect public health and safety and to ensure that PMI can accelerate value for members during a difficult time. In 2022, as PMI members launch a new initiative to address climate change by setting a zero-waste target, Teter said, “none of us has the solution to climate change, but each has a role to play. Playing”. In his state of the association report, PMI CEO Kerry Stackpole commended Teter for his leadership during a challenging year and expressed his satisfaction to see all present in person. “PMI success is found in three things people, processes and products,” he said. Stackpole held a moment of silence in memory of Paul Patton, a former PMI board chairman, and spoke of his outstanding contributions to the PMI and the hydraulics manufacturing industry. He also reviewed the achievements of PMI, its coalition partners and the issues the association addressed during 2021. After emphasizing the importance of increasing PMI engagement among employees of all PMI member companies, Stackpole presented the PMI Ambassador Award to Cambria McLeod, a senior staff engineer at Kohler Co., 2022 PMI board members, and 2021 co-chair PMI Water Efficiency and Sustainability Commission. PMI21 Sponsors Platinum



International Code Council (ICC) and ICC Evaluation Service bear



CSA Group



NSF International silver



IAPMO



Pros PHCP PHC News, Plumbing Engineer and Wholesaler recording



International Code Council (ICC) and ICC Evaluation Service About Plumbing Manufacturers International Plumbing Manufacturers International (PMI) is the hydraulic manufacturers’ trading association that produces more than 90% of the United States hydraulic products, represents more than 150 iconic brands, and develops safe, reliable, and innovative hydraulic technologies efficiently water. PMI members contribute more than 464,000 jobs and $ 85.5 billion to the economic impact on America’s economy. With a vision of safe and responsible plumbing always, PMI protects the performance of the plumbing product by contributing to water efficiency and savings, sustainability, public health and safety, and customer satisfaction. PMI members produce toilets, urinals, faucets, showers and other water-efficient products in more than 70 countries across the country and market them online and in more than 24,000 stores, hardware stores and exhibitions. 50 states. For more information on PMI, contact the organization at 1750 Tysons Blvd., Ste. 1500, McLean, Va., 22102; tel .: 847-481-5500; fax: 847-481-5501. www.safeplumbing.org. Download photos of Martin thika AND 2022 PMI Board of Directors

