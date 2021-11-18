New Allegiant flights to Nashville, Pittsburgh, Concord celebrated at Melbourne Airport





MELBOURN, Fla. Just before 11 a.m. Thursday morning, the Allegiant Flight 2430 from the Charlotte, North Carolina metropolitan area landed in Melbourne launching a new route for the first low-cost Space Coasts airline since Spirit canceled operations after the terrorist attacks. of September 11th. according to News 6 partner Florida Today. I have had the pleasure of serving in the Melbourne Airport Authority for 17 years. And this is a day that has always lived like a dream, said Jack Ryals, chairman of the board. [TRENDING: Orlando leaders see promise in new ideas for Fashion Square Mall | Fill up on holiday cheer at 10 Central Florida Christmas light displays | Become a News 6 Insider] Ad Today is a reality, he said. Ryals spoke on a podium during an Allegiant welcoming ceremony at the Gate 4 ticket counter at Melbourne International Airport, Orlando, Reported by News 6, Florida Today. Off the platform, fire trucks greeted the first aircraft arriving from North Carolina with a festive water salute as it headed to the terminal. Allegiant began service at MLB on November 11 with a non-stop route to Pittsburgh International Airport. Thursday marked the debut of non-stop flights at Nashville International Airport in Tennessee and Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, just outside Charlotte. These new Melbourne lines operate two days a week. Allegiant is offering one-way entrance fees up to $ 33 by Saturday. Ad The Allegiants Melbourne debut expands its track to Florida. The airline flies straight to and from Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers-Punta Gorda, Jacksonville, Key West, Sanford, Sarasota-Bradenton, St. Louis. Petersburg-Clearwater and West Palm Beach. Loyal travelers destined for Florida now have the opportunity to land right here in Melbourne, with instant access to our beautiful beaches, our adventurous ecotourism, our unique shopping areas like Melbourne city center and our Eau Gallie Arts District, our entertainment attractions. And there is much more, said Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey, who serves on the Melbourne Airport Authority. Based in Las Vegas, Allegiant flew 1.16 million passengers in October on its nationwide network. This is an increase of 5.1%, compared to October 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic hampered the industry last year. Allegiant announced in June that it would add a new point to the network map and launch the service in Melbourne, along with three other new cities: Amarillo, Texas; Washington DC; and Minneapolis. Ad We operate a large-range aircraft and were focused only on leisure travel, said Thayne Klingler, Allegiant director of airport affairs. Our goal is to make air travel affordable for individuals and families, and to allow them to come from smaller and medium-sized cities that do not have the type of non-stop service we offer. Melbourne West resident Leah Guljord bought a ticket for the Allegiants’ first flight from Melbourne to Concord. Then, during Thursday’s ceremony, while waiting at Gate 4, she won a raffle for a free round-trip ticket. This is fantastic. Because my friend lives outside Concord. So I can just get on a plane and go see it, Guljord said. A weekend trip to Nashville if you wish: It’s great to have our small airport grow into a big airport. And it’s only 10 minutes from my house, she said. Melbourne Airport officials are promoting the new flights by offering up to three days of free parking for Allegiant passengers in November and December.

