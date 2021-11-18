Forecast MN | National news from the Associated Press





MN forecast for Friday, November 19, 2021 City / Town; Weather condition; High temperature (F); Low temperature (F); Wind direction; Wind speed (MPH); Humidity (%); Chance of rain. (%); UV index Aitkin; Variable value; 36; 27; S; ​​9; 59%; 2%; 2 Albert Lea; Not so cold; 40; 32; S; 13; 54%; 3%; 2 Alexander; Not so cold; 38; 26; S; 14; 61%; 4%; 2 Anoka County; Not so cold; 43; 31; SSE; 13; 51%; 1%; 2 Appleton; Partly sunny, milder; 46; 28; SSW; 11; 50%; 4%; 2 Austin; Not so cold; 41; 31; S; 14; 54%; 3%; 2 Baudette; Vrene; 33; 23; SSE; 9; 71%; 3%; 1 Bemixhi; Not so cold; 34; 20; SSW; 11; 71%; 4%; 2 Benson; Not so cold; 43; 26; S; 12; 53%; 4%; 2 Berens River; Mostly killed; 30; 29; P; 12; 73%; 25%; 1 Bigfork; Mostly cloudy; 33; 24; SSE; 7; 64%; 3%; 1 Brainerd; Not so cold; 37; 27; S; ​​11; 58%; 3%; 2 Brandon; Not so cold; 37; 24; SSW; 13; 58%; 3%; 2 Buffalo; Not so cold; 41; 28; S; 10; 53%; 1%; 2 Cambridge; Not so cold; 39; 29; S; 9; 61%; 1%; 1 Canby; Partly sunny, milder; 46; 31; WSW; 12; 45%; 4%; 2 Carberry; Variable Clouds; 32; 17; WNW; 8; 67%; 14%; 2 Carman; A snowfall; 38; 27; SSE; 10; 65%; 49%; 1 Churchill; Milder; 46; 27; SSW; 12; 46%; 4%; 2 Cloquet; Mostly cloudy; 36; 25; S; 9; 53%; 2%; 1 Cook; Cloudy; 35; 22; S; 7; 60%; 2%; 1 Crane Lake; Vrene; 34; 21; S; 4; 66%; 2%; 1 Crookston; Not so cold; 35; 22; SW; 12; 71%; 3%; 2 Dauphin; Clouds and sun; 31; 19; WSW; 9; 74%; 14%; 2 Deer wood; Not so cold; 36; 26; S; 9; 59%; 2%; 2 Detroit Lakes; Not so cold; 36; 21; SSW; 12; 72%; 2%; 2 Dodge Center; Frash, not so cold; 40; 30; S; 18; 50%; 3%; 2 Duluth; Mostly cloudy; 36; 31; S; 8; 70%; 1%; 1 Duluth Sky Harbor; Mostly cloudy; 39; 30; SSW; 11; 57%; 1%; 1 Elbow Lake; Not so cold; 32; 19; S; 11; 78%; 3%; 2 Ely; Mostly cloudy; 32; 25; S; 8; 63%; 26%; 1 Eveleth; Plenty of clouds; 35; 22; S; 9; 62%; 2%; 1 Fairmont; Frash, not so cold; 45; 30; S; 21; 48%; 3%; 2 Faribault; Not so cold; 41; 30; S; 14; 53%; 3%; 1 Fergus Falls; Not so cold; 38; 24; SSW; 13; 56%; 2%; 2 Fisher Branch; Cloud and Sun; 29; 16; P; 10; 79%; 18%; 1 Flag Island; Cloudy and windy; 34; 24; SSW; 14; 69%; 2%; 1 Flin Flon; Partly sunny; 26; 20; P; 6; 90%; 52%; 1 Fosston; Not so cold; 32; 18; SSW; 11; 74%; 4%; 2 George Island; Winds; 33; 29; P; 20; 86%; 18%; 1 Gillam; Low Clouds; 27; 19; SW; 10; 90%; 54%; 0 Gimli; Mostly Cloudy; 30; 16; P; 13; 75%; 27%; 1 Glencoe; Not so cold; 43; 29; S; 13; 52%; 3%; 2 Glenwood; Not so cold; 39; 27; SSW; 14; 57%; 3%; 2 Grand Marais; Plenty of clouds; 36; 35; SSW; 8; 60%; 1%; 1 Grand Marais Airports; Mostly cloudy; 32; 25; S; 5; 75%; 1%; 1 Grand Rapids; Not so cold; 35; 22; S; 11; 63%; 2%; 2 Granite waterfalls; Not so cold; 44; 28; SSW; 13; 51%; 3%; 2 Gretna; Not so nice; 53; 36; S; 12; 40%; 2%; 2 Hallock; Variable Clouds; 34; 21; WSW; 12; 69%; 3%; 1 Hibbing; Mostly cloudy; 33; 21; SSE; 8; 65%; 2%; 1 Hunters Point; Mostly sunny; 27; 24; W; 7; 81%; 8%; 1 Hutchinson; Not so cold; 43; 28; S; 10; 56%; 3%; 2 International Waterfall; Cloudy; 33; 24; S; 8; 69%; 33%; 1 Ishulli; Mostly killed; 35; 25; S; 8; 60%; 2%; 1 Jackson; Breezy; 41; 28; S; 16; 50%; 3%; 2 Lakeville; Not so cold; 40; 31; S; 11; 54%; 3%; 1 Litchfield; Milder with less sun; 42; 28; S; 9; 56%; 3%; 2 Little Falls; Not so cold; 37; 26; SSE; 10; 58%; 2%; 2 Long Prairie; Not so cold; 37; 26; S; 11; 61%; 2%; 2 Longville; Not so cold; 36; 20; S; 9; 64%; 3%; 2 Luverne; Not so cold; 43; 29; SSW; 15; 49%; 3%; 2 Lynn Lake; Low clouds; 24; 13; WNW; 8; 97%; 88%; 0 Madison; Milder; 46; 29; W; 11; 45%; 5%; 2 Mankato; Not so cold; 43; 32; S; 15; 48%; 3%; 2 Maple Lake; Milder with little sun; 42; 28; S; 10; 53%; 2%; 2 Marshall; Winds decrease; 45; 28; SW; 17; 47%; 3%; 2 Mcgregor; Mostly cloudy; 35; 27; S; ​​9; 69%; 2%; 1 Melita; Not so cold; 37; 19; WNW; 7; 56%; 12%; 1 Minneapolis; Not so cold; 40; 32; SSE; 11; 52%; 3%; 1 Minneapolis Crystal; Not so cold; 40; 28; S; 12; 49%; 2%; 1 New Flying Minneapolis; Not so cold; 43; 31; S; 14; 48%; 3%; 1 Montevideo; Not so cold; 45; 26; SSW; 12; 50%; 4%; 2 Moorhead; Not so cold; 38; 25; WSW; 11; 63%; 2%; 2 Lake Moose; Mostly cloudy; 39; 26; S; 6; 54%; 2%; 1 I took; Variable killed; 36; 26; SSE; 8; 56%; 2%; 2 Morden; Declining clouds; 32; 21; P; 9; 85%; 16%; 1 Morris; Not so cold; 42; 26; SW; 13; 53%; 3%; 2 E re (Ulm); Not so cold; 42; 27; S; ​​16; 50%; 3%; 2 Norway House; Low Clouds; 30; 16; P; 9; 89%; 29%; 1 Oakpoint Marine; Morning Frash; 29; 22; NW; 13; 61%; 17%; 1 Olivia; Not so cold; 42; 28; S; 14; 56%; 4%; 2 Orr; Mostly cloudy; 33; 21; S; 6; 68%; 2%; 1 Ortonville; Not so cold; 44; 27; W; 9; 46%; 6%; 2 Owatonna; Not so cold; 40; 30; S; 15; 51%; 3%; 1 Park Rapids; Not so cold; 33; 22; S; 12; 65%; 4%; 2 Paynesville; Not so cold; 41; 28; S; 12; 56%; 4%; 2 Pilot Mound; Falling Clouds; 31; 14; W; 11; 77%; 15%; 1 Pinawa; Ende me re; 32; 22; SSW; 8; 71%; 27%; 1 Pine River; Not so cold; 37; 20; S; 10; 68%; 3%; 2 Pipeline stone; Rare, not so cold; 43; 29; SW; 16; 47%; 4%; 2 Portage Southport; Vrena; 31; 16; WNW; 9; 80%; 17%; 1 Preston; Not so cold; 36; 30; S; 13; 55%; 3%; 2 Princeton; Not so cold; 41; 27; S; ​​10; 53%; 1%; 2 Red wing; Not so cold; 40; 32; SSE; 9; 51%; 3%; 1 Redwood Waterfall; Rare, not so cold; 42; 26; S; 16; 52%; 4%; 2 Rochester; Not so cold; 39; 33; S; 15; 53%; 3%; 1 Roseau; Mostly cloudy; 36; 23; SSW; 10; 65%; 2%; 1 Hasty city; Not so cold; 37; 27; S; ​​10; 57%; 1%; 2 Shoal Lake; Partly Sunny; 27; 11; NP; 6; 75%; 15%; 1 Silver Bay; Mostly cloudy; 35; 32; SSW; 7; 61%; 1%; 1 Slayton; Frash, not so cold; 42; 31; SW; 15; 51%; 3%; 2 St. Paul South; Not so cold; 41; 31; S; 10; 50%; 3%; 1 Sprague; Declining clouds; 34; 23; SSW; 7; 65%; 23%; 1 St. Cloud; Not so cold; 40; 28; SSE; 12; 52%; 2%; 2 St. James; Not so cold; 41; 27; S; ​​16; 52%; 3%; 2 St. Paul; Not so cold; 43; 30; S; 13; 49%; 3%; 1 St. Paul Lake; Not so cold; 40; 31; SSE; 11; 54%; 3%; 1 Stanton; Not so cold; 41; 31; S; 14; 52%; 3%; 1 Clamp; Not so cold; 39; 22; S; 9; 61%; 4%; 2 Lumi Swan; Mostly killed; 33; 26; S; 8; 63%; 2%; 1 After; Clouds that rotate; 26; 14; P; 6; 91%; 15%; 1 Thief River Falls; Not so cold; 33; 21; SSW; 12; 62%; 4%; 1 Thompson; Sun and clouds; 26; 15; WSW; 7; 92%; 68%; 1 Tracy; Rare, not so cold; 44; 32; SW; 14; 49%; 4%; 2 Two harbors; Mostly cloudy; 35; 29; SSW; 8; 62%; 1%; 1 Victoria Beach; Winds decrease; 32; 26; SSW; 16; 74%; 29%; 1 Wadena; Not so cold; 33; 22; S; 10; 66%; 3%; 2 War; Mostly cloudy; 35; 24; SSW; 10; 65%; 4%; 1 Wasagaming; Clouds and sun; 30; 13; NW; 7; 67%; 14%; 2 Waseca; Not so cold; 41; 31; S; 15; 52%; 3%; 1 Wet; Mostly cloudy; 37; 25; SSW; 9; 69%; 4%; 1 Wheaton; Not so cold; 41; 27; W; 11; 53%; 3%; 2 Willmar; Not so cold; 42; 26; S; 14; 53%; 4%; 2 Wilson Creek Weir; Partly sunny; 36; 20; WNW; 5; 64%; 13%; 2 Wind; Wind, not so cold; 41; 26; SSW; 16; 52%; 3%; 2 Winnipeg; Wren; 30; 20; WSW; 5; 75%; 20%; 1 Winnipeg Forks; Cloudy; 30; 20; WSW; 5; 75%; 20%; 1 Winona; Not so cold; 40; 32; S; 8; 60%; 2%; 2 Worthington; Windy; 44; 28; SSW; 20; 48%; 3%; 2 Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

