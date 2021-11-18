Thursday. 08:12: China is silent about the lost tennis star, despite global pressure | News, Sports, Work

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) – An alleged email from a Chinese professional tennis player posted by a Chinese state media on Twitter has raised concerns about her safety as top sports stars and others abroad call for information about with its well-being and location.

So far, these calls have been met with silence.

Chinese officials have said nothing publicly since allegations about two weeks ago by Grand Slam champion Peng Shuai that she was sexually assaulted by a former senior government official. The first #MeToo case to reach the political sphere in China has not been reported by the local media and the online discussion about it has been heavily censored.

Steve Simon, president and CEO of the Women’s Tennis Association, questioned the authenticity of the email intended for her, in which Peng says she is safe and that the allegation of assault is untrue. It was posted today by CGTN, the international arm of Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

“I find it hard to believe that Peng Shuai actually wrote the email we received or believes what is attributed to her.” wrote Simon.

The statement, he added, “It only raises my concerns about its safety and location.”

Simon has demanded a full investigation and the WTA said it is prepared to withdraw tours abroad if it does not receive a proper response. Leading players, including Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic, have spoken openly and the hashtag WhereisPengShuai is on trend online.

China has largely suppressed a #MeToo movement that flourished briefly in 2018 and is moving forward with the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, despite calls for a boycott by activists and some overseas politicians over human rights records in China.

Constantly asked about the case, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said again today that he was not aware of it.

35-year-old Peng is a former player ranked no. 1 in doubles for women, who won titles at Wimbledon in 2013 and French Open in 2014.

She wrote in a lengthy post on social media on November 2 that Zhang Gaoli, a former deputy prime minister who was a member of the ruling Communist Party’s top steering committee, had forced her to have sex despite repeated refusals three years ago. first.

The post was quickly deleted from her verified account on Weibo, a major Chinese social media platform, but footage of the explosive charge screen quickly spread to China’s internet. She has not appeared in public since, raising questions about her whereabouts and whether she is being detained.

Zhang, who is 75 years old, left the public eye after his retirement in 2018, as is usual for former senior officials. He is not known to have any close ties to current leaders.

Peng’s indictment is the first high-profile indictment for sexual assault against a powerful politician in China. Past accusations affect prominent figures in the nonprofit world, academia and the media, but never reached senior Communist Party officials or state-owned companies.

CGTN posted the statement on Twitter, which is blocked in China along with many other foreign platforms like Google and Facebook. He did not post it on Chinese social media, nor did he mention the alleged email behind the Great Firewall, which separates the Chinese internet from the rest of the world.

Some internet users have bypassed the checks and posted about the news on private social media groups. Freeweibo.com, which registers posts censored by Weibo, said the searches for “Peng Shuai” AND “Zhang Gaoli” were both among the 10 most requested topics today.

Searches for Peng Shuai’s name in China’s Sogou search engine only yield articles about her tennis career. Her Weibo account no longer allows comments and no results are displayed if people request her Weibo account.

Peng wrote that Zhang’s wife was guarding the door during the alleged attack, which followed a tennis round. Her post also said they had sex seven years ago and she had feelings for him after that. She also said she knew it would be difficult to talk.

“Yes, except for myself, I did not keep any rehearsals, no recordings, no videos, only the real experience of myself distorted. “Even if I destroy myself, like throwing an egg against a rock, or a moth flying in flames, I will still tell the truth about us.” says in the deleted post now.

Her claim came just three months before Beijing hosted the Winter Olympics, which have been the target of a boycott campaign by numerous human rights organizations, largely because of China’s crackdown on Uighur Muslims. The Games face a possible diplomatic boycott by the United States and other countries. Rights groups have compared the 2022 Beijing Olympics to Hitler’s 1936 Berlin Olympics. China has consistently denied any human rights abuses and says its actions are part of counterterrorism programs.

Peng has played in three Olympics. The International Olympic Committee said today in a statement that, “We have seen recent reports and are encouraged by assurances that it is safe.”

The Switzerland-based IOC, which derives 73 percent of its revenues from the sale of broadcasting rights and another 18 percent from sponsors, has not criticized China and often reiterates that it is just a sports business and does not has the responsibility to act according to the policies of a sovereign. state.

Xu Guoqi, a historian at the University of Hong Kong, explained the difference between the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2022 Games.

“The big difference between the two Beijing Games is that in 2008 Beijing tried to please the world.” Xu told the Associated Press recently in an email. “In 2022, he does not really care what the rest of the world thinks of him.”

The WTA may be better able to withstand the pressure as it is less dependent on revenue from China than the IOC or the NBA. The basketball league lost about $ 400 million in broadcasting rights when China closed its games in the 2019-2020 season after then-Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey posted on Twitter in support of protesters in Hong Kong.

Simon’s statement said Peng has shown tremendous courage, but that he is still concerned about her safety.

“The WTA and the rest of the world need independent and verifiable evidence that it is safe.” he wrote. “I have constantly tried to contact him through numerous forms of communication, to no avail.”