



For Sarah Repko 19, home is the place where you never feel alone, no matter who is around. It is the place where you have a sense of peace, comfort and community. Sarah Repko ’19 poses in front of the Guggenheim Museum on a bridge leading to Deusto, where she is on a fast track to earning a master’s degree in Spain, thanks to one of UMW’s new international 4 + 1 trails. This is what Repko found at Mary Washington University and he found it nearly 4000 miles away in Bilbao, Spain. There, she earned a master’s degree in international relations and business diplomacy at the Universidad de Deusto. And it is on a fast track for it, thanks to one of several new 4 + 1 partnerships between UMW and overseas schools. Roads allow students to earn master’s degrees part-time while absorbing culture outside the US The Nervin River that spins. Charming neighborhood and walk. Pleasant food pintxo, Rich Spanish omelette. Repco hugged them all and shortly after arriving in the Spanish port city for her first study experience abroad, she found herself texting the director of the Center for International Education (CIE), Jose Sainz. During the few weeks I have been in Bilbao, I have thought about either going back or staying an extra semester she wrote in the winter of 2018. Would it be possible and what should I do? Repco sits at the top of the Bilbao mark in Spain, where it is earning a master’s degree in international relations and business diplomacy at the Universidad de Deusto. Repko is earning a master’s degree from Universidad de Deusto, thanks to one of UMW’s 4 + 1 international road deals with schools abroad. The Mary Washington Center for International Education also offers programs in Spain, France, England and Wales, with one working in Ireland. From left to right, the director of the Center for International Education, Jose Sainz, who traveled to Bilbao last month, joins Repko, Kymberly Laver and Liliana Ramirez (also UMW students studying abroad in Bilbao) as and Sainz’s old friend, Jon De Miguel. Thus, after not one but two semesters abroad, the last few months in Mary Washington and a pandemic that limited international travel for more than a year while Repko was teaching Spanish in the US, she returned to Bilbao, this time as a student. graduate directed for an overseas career. She was the perfect candidate to take advantage of our 4 + 1 international routes, Sainz said of programs available in Spain, France, England and Wales, with one working in Ireland. Sarah Repko ’19 said UMW felt at home the moment she arrived on campus. She felt the same way in her first study abroad in Bilbao, Spain. Repko earned a degree in Spanish from UMW in December 2019. She was scheduled to walk in May 2020, but due to the pandemic, she was unable to attend an official ceremony until last spring. Here, she stands next to the Center for International Education sign in front of Lee Hall. Repko had attended six years of Spanish at high school and high school in Mechanicsville, Virginia, at the time he enrolled in Mary Washington. She graduated in Spanish, completed internships at the College of Education, did volunteer work over the weekends and spent a lot of time at CIE. Studying abroad was the big and big thing for me, she said. The longer I was in Bilbao, the more I wanted to stay. I thought it would be better to finish my Spanish education in Spain. Courses in subjects such as geopolitics, sustainable business development and international trade and politics, plus a requirement to complete the internship oh, and on the other hand, she learns the Basque language of Euskera leave little opportunity for leisure. But Repko suits her, leaving time for long Spanish lunches, avoiding raindrops to explore the city, and enjoying a landscape she describes as extraordinary. Repco poses in front of the Colosseum in Rome. The Mary Washington University student, who spent a year abroad as a student before returning to Bilbao, Spain, to pursue a master’s degree, jokes that she has seen more Europe than the US. Repko poses in front of St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin, Ireland. Repko in the main square in Prague, Czech Republic. All the while, she continues with her family in the US through phone calls, video chats, photos and texts like the one she sent to Sainz three winters ago when she first felt at her home in Bilbao. She is driven and determined to achieve the goals she described for herself, and now being in Spain is a true testament to how she pursues her personal, professional and academic goals, Sainz said. These programs were created to address the needs of students, like Sarah, who return from studies abroad hungry for more international opportunities. Connected

