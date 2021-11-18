TY Lin International Group tidings





TY Lin International employs Jeffry H. Marcus, Ph.D., as Head of Environmental Science Group TY Lin International (TYLI), a globally recognized full service infrastructure consulting firm, announces that Jeffry H. Marcus, Ph.D., has been hired as Head of the Environmental Science Group. In his role, Marcus will direct and provide environmental services to firms in various Market Sectors throughout the Southern region, including Transport (Roads + Highways, Bridges, Aviation, Ports + Maritime, Railways + Transit) and Water (Water Resources). Joining TYLI with more than 35 years of experience in environmental assessment and regulatory permits, Marcus has an impressive background in transport-related environmental impact analysis, as required by the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Federal Administration regulations. Highways (FHWA). His areas of expertise include freshwater and marine ecology, wetland restoration and improvement programs, and the preparation of environmental assessments and impact statements, particularly in subtropical and tropical habitats. Throughout his career, Marcus has managed major environmental contracts with many tasks in permitting, mitigation and compliance and is regarded as an expert on NEPA issues and coastal wetland restoration. His past positions include key roles in the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District 6 and the Miami-Dade County Division of Environmental Resources Management (DERM). His work in the private sector includes clients such as FDOT, municipalities across the state of Florida, and private developers. Marcus has played a leading environmental role in the complex projects of roads and bridges, navies and sea walls. In recent years, he has focused his efforts on the impacts of sea level rise on tropical coastal ecosystems and on designing living shores that demonstrate resilience to changing water levels and salinity regimes. Marcus earned a doctorate in philosophy in freshwater ecology from the University of Lancaster, England, and a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences from the University of Colorado. He conducted postdoctoral research on energy-related impacts on corals, mangroves and seagrass at the International University of Florida, which was sponsored by the Department of Energy. Active in the environmental community, Marcus has served as President of the Florida Association of Environmental Professionals (FAEP). He has also presented at a wide range of environmental and engineering conferences across the country.

