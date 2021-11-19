The famous economist doubts that Bitcoin will become a global currency – Bitcoin News Regulation

Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at financial services company Allianz, says bitcoin will not be a global currency and will not replace the US dollar. However, he believes that cryptocurrencies will always exist in the ecosystem and will not be regulated out of existence.

Al-Erian economist says Bitcoin will not become global currency rivaling US dollar

Famous economist Mohamed El-Erian spoke about the future prospects for cryptocurrencies, especially bitcoin, in an interview with CNBC on Monday.

El-Erian is the chief economic adviser at Allianz, the parent corporation of PIMCO, one of the largest investment managers, where he was CEO and co-director of investments. The Egyptian-American businessman is also president of Queens College, Cambridge University.

While El-Erian believes that bitcoin is a “very divisive force”, he does not think it will ever become a “global currency” that rivals the US dollar. He said:

I think it will always exist in the ecosystem, but it will not be a global currency… It will not replace the dollar.

However, he also does not believe that bitcoin can be “regulated out of existence”.

Al-Erian also revealed that he bought some bitcoin during the “crypto winter” of 2018 when the price of BTC plunged to nearly $ 3,000 but did not specify how much it bought. “I felt compelled to buy it – I really did… I felt like I framed it. “I had this level, I had an entry point,” he said.

The economic advisor kept up with him BTC position by the end of 2020 when bitcoin regained the $ 19,000 level. However, he admitted that he had misjudged when he would sell because of “behavioral errors”.

He categorized bitcoin investors into three types. The first are the “fundamentalists”, who are investing for a long time. The second are professional investors, who seek to diversify their portfolios and the last is the daily trading of “speculators”.

He explained that the first two types of investors are “really strong foundations for that long-term market”. However, he noted that he would feel comfortable buying bitcoin again after some of the market speculators were “shaken out”.

He urges the crypto industry to engage with regulators sooner rather than later, as crypto is becoming more common. He said this will help avoid regulatory hurdles faced by internet giants like Amazon, Google and Facebook. “When I talk to people in the crypto industry, I say you have a responsibility not to repeat the Big Tech mistake. “Big Tech’s big mistake was that they did not realize they were becoming systematically important, so they did not get involved in preventive regulatory discussions,” he said.

Furthermore, Allianz’s economic advisor warned:

Crypto should take seriously that there are concerns about illegal payments. There are concerns about fraud. There are concerns about the stability of the platform.

In August, El-Erian said: “The time has come for more Western governments to stop rejecting the crypto revolution as a mixture of illegal payment schemes and reckless financial speculation.” He added: “I tend to tell people: ‘Be really careful. This is an asset that wants to be deployed, but can only be deployed if governments allow it.’

