The US will support the global treaty aimed at curbing plastic pollution





The United States will support a global treaty to tackle plastic pollution, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced yesterday at the headquarters of the UN Environment Program. Blinken made the announcement while in Nairobi, Kenya, during the Biden administration’s first trip to the African continent. Negotiations on the global agreement to combat ocean plastic pollution will begin at the UN Environment Assembly in February 2022. Our goal is to create a tool we can use to protect our oceans and the entire life they hold from the increasing global damage of plastic pollution, Blinken said. The announcement marks a change in the position of the United States, which opposed the treaty during the Trump administration. We support a global agreement between nations that will accelerate a transition to a more circular economy by expanding systems and infrastructure to collect and reuse plastic resources, said Joshua Baca, vice president of plastics at the American Chemistry Council. A few months ago, American plastics manufacturers, the International Council of Chemical Associations, and the World Plastics Council announced a five-pronged framework to serve as the basis for a global agreement. The principles include that all nations agree on the elimination of plastic waste, providing flexibility to meet the needs of individual nations, achieving broad access to waste collection, and recognizing the role that plastic plays in a low-carbon future . Plastic manufacturers and our partners across the global plastics supply chain strongly encourage an agreement that incorporates these five principles, Baca said. We look forward to working with the US leadership, UNEA and the international community to end plastic waste. John Hocevar, director of the Greenpeace Ocean campaign in the US, said a global solution to the plastic pollution crisis is a must. Hocevar wants to see the United States, which is a leading manufacturer and exporter of plastics, take a leading role in the effort. Our focus should be broader than keeping plastic waste off the ocean, Hocevar said. We have introduced so much plastic into the environment that it is in the food we eat, the water we drink and the air we breathe. Plastic is fueling the climate crisis and is damaging our health. Damage caused by the production and disposal of plastics is a major issue of environmental justice, where colored communities often suffer from the worst impacts.

