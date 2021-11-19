Opinion | How the next Republican president can restore US leadership on climate change

John Curtis, a Republican from Utah, speaks at an event on November 6, 2021, at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland. | Ian Forsyth / Getty Images

Maneuvering over their history of public denial and fatigue with left-wing alarmism and naivety, conservatives can create a realistic, even winning, global climate agenda, especially as they look to control of Congress next year and GOP presidential candidates test the waters of 2024. A Republican agenda for global climate must reflect traditional conservative support for a strong foreign policy that prioritizes U.S. interests and values. This would mean, above all, holding public China, Russia and other scandalous polluters to account and using America’s economic influence to impose real costs when necessary. More broadly, a GOP approach would shift the focus to climate as an independent issue in international diplomacy and instead incorporate it into efforts related to trade, international investment, human rights and security. This strategy would be in line with the toughest foreign policy instincts of Republicans and, most importantly, would offer a realistic alternative to the quixotic liberal paradigm and increasingly discredited global climate action.

Former President Donald Trump’s approach to climate began and ended largely with the withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. In fact, the United States seems stronger to be at the table alongside allies and partners, especially when its main rivals for global influence can not be bothered to appear. But instead of agreeing to the sharia of non-binding agreements, a Republican administration would use international forums to publicly keep China, Russia, and other pollutants on fire, insisting on legally binding, transparent, and binding commitments to reduce emissions. and then leave if they fail. to materialize.

A conservative approach would make much stronger use of sticks as well as carrots to deter and punish the worst climate abusers. As the watchdog of the world reserve currency, the United States possesses a unique destructive ability to stimulate climate action through sanctions and other forms of economic statehood. A direct way to do this would be to expand the Global Magnitsky program, which aims to address human rights abuses and corruption, to include cases of serious environmental damage, such as those responsible for the most polluted plants. of coal in China. This approach would have bipartisan appeal; in fact, Senator Ed Markey has submitted a draft law for this and some Republican offices have expressed interest. Even more ambitious would be a program dedicated to green sanctions, which authorizes sanctions against specific industries or activities rather than simply targeting individuals and companies.

U.S. law enforcement has a unique jurisdiction to extradite and hold accountable the world’s worst criminals, from drug owners to money launderers, but this has not yet been exploited for polluters. A future Republican administration could even overwhelm President Joe Bidens commendable commitment to fight kleptocracy with Trump-style maximum-pressure campaigns against regimes involved in the most environmentally harmful forms of illegal activity. Transnational crime and corruption are the main drivers of illegal deforestation and other forms of environmental degradation promoting climate change and the overlapping membership between the GOP climate parliamentary group and the new anti-kleptocracy group is no coincidence.

If a future Republican administration and Congress really wanted to act broadly in tackling climate abuse, they could move beyond green sanctions and target corruption to directly criminalize ecocide, the most serious form of environmental abuse. This may include, for example, those responsible for the illegal deforestation and extraction of mines by the Maduro and Ortega regimes.

This is, of course, a confrontational path that democratic administrations, anxious to maintain any opportunity for cooperation with China and other adversaries, should not yet walk in the context of climate change. And it is true that to implement bluntly, such measures can be counterproductive. Despite India’s weak climate records, for example, it should not be disconnected from the global financial system. However, the use of more targeted measures against individuals, companies and other sub-state entities is certainly justified in preventing and punishing the world’s worst polluters. Si Edoardo Saravalle notesIf an internationally unpopular program like Iran’s sanctions could reshape international economic flows, imagine the impact sanctions can have on climate change.

Along with taking a tougher stance on climate violators, future Republican administrations need to step up meaningful climate cooperation with allies and partners. This includes reaching new trade agreements and development assistance that addresses climate concerns, particularly in countries dissatisfied with the environmental damage and corruption caused by the China Belt and Road Initiative.

To be sure, the Biden administration is trying to adopt this correct approach, proven by a final agreement with the EU on limiting contaminated steel from China. But a Republican administration (at least not one led by Trump) would focus less on tariffs and other restrictive measures and more on using free trade and investment to unlock green technology. Currently, the focus on fixing fossil fuels out of existence without sustainable alternatives threatens American jobs, generates higher energy bills and benefits China as it continues to burn coal with scrap. The most aggressive return of new green technology production in the United States and ally-shoring to deepen trade ties with partners, will also ensure that economic benefits are shared by the American people and throughout the democratic world.

Of course, the success of climate policy abroad will depend on how reliably the US works to reduce emissions in the country. Here, the United States is already on stronger ground than the alarmists would like to admit has achieved significant reductions in the last decade while China, India and the emissions of other great powers continue to rise in the sky. An administration and the Republican Congress can accelerate this with new support for innovation and climate-friendly technology, launching ambitious new hydropower and nuclear projects, and promoting natural solutions such as reforestation on federal and private lands.

Taken together, the pillars of this accountability approach to polluting countries, helping allies ally invest in climate-friendly technology and continuing to foster a market-based approach to emissions in the country, would integrate climate into the broader global agenda. of the US. That would be a more effective approach than treating climate as its diplomatic route, as John Kerry seems to have doing on the eve of COP26.

An obvious hurdle for Republican lawmakers is that Trump could be re-elected or use his considerable influence to block a party reshuffle on climate. Indeed, America First has taken its place in the party and is unlikely to see a full return to muscular, but better, Republican-backed internationalism like John McCain. Realistically, the next Republican president will have to balance the parties with more nationalist impulses, while engaging allies and partners in a more sophisticated way than Trump, especially to unite countries against the rising China. A coherent approach to climate change is an important part of this and is an area where America First can actually help inform a beneficial policy change.

As Curtis of the climate conservative group said POLITICS, It ‘s time for us to come up with our own ideas that we want a place at the table. Republican leaders have an opportunity to overcome discredited denial, overcome the quixotic approach that emerged at COP26, and embrace a strong approach to U.S. climate leadership, which certainly puts America first, but also offers for the planet.