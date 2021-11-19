BYU Student Film screened at Chicago International Children’s Film Festival | News, Sports, Work





The title card of "Salt" (2020). Photo courtesy BYU
Sanura and her mother look at Lake Retba in "Salt". Photo courtesy BYU
Sanura, the main character in "Salt". Photo courtesy BYU

A short film directed and produced by Brigham Young University students was recently screened at the 38th Annual International Children’s Film Festival in Chicago. Salt was directed by Alicia Scott and produced by Dallin Jones, both former students at the BYUs Animation Center. The duo enlisted the help of over 50 other BYU students to work on the film. Scott and Jones, supervised by BYU professors Kelly Loosli, Seth Holladay and R. Brent Adams, began work for Salt in October 2018. The film was completed in May 2020 after spending what they estimated were thousands of hours working in the project. The film depicts a mother and daughter in the African country of Senegal, who work hard to harvest salt during the day and enjoy music at night, reads a press release from BYU. The short film masterfully highlights the importance of family and joy without the use of dialogue between the characters. The film takes place in the city of Dakar, where residents have been harvesting salt from the pink Lake Retba for generations. The initial idea for Salt began to take shape when Scott discovered that it originated from Senegalese heritage after undergoing a DNA test, inspiring him to create a short film depicting a Senegalese family. When I learned that I had inheritance in Senegal, I was amazed. It was something I did not know. I wanted to learn more about this place and the people who live there, Scott said in a press release. The basis of our film in Senegal is a small homage I can offer. To ensure accuracy in the film, Scott and Jones read books on Senegal, studied local instruments and music in the country, spoke with BYU professors who had taken students there, and met with a delegate from Senegal. We got inspiration from all of these sources so that the animation was as realistic as possible, Jones said. While Scott and Jones graduated from BYU in 2020 with degrees in animation, their film has continued to gain recognition. The Chicago Children’s Film Festival was founded in 1983 by Facets Multi-Media, and is now in its 38th year, making it the oldest film festival in the country, in addition to being the largest. The festival ran from November 5-14 and screened over 240 films from 40 countries. The BYU Center for Animation was established in 2010 and operates under three of the university colleges, the College of Fine Arts and Communications, the College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, and the Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering and Technology. I think a lot about the animation program at BYU, Jones said. The culture created is truly unique and one of the main reasons the program has been so successful. It is a culture of encouragement, perseverance and zeal. Newspaper Join the thousands who already receive our daily newsletter.

