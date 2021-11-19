Young people are often seen as having a bleak worldview, uncritically engaging on social media and worried about the climate crisis, among other urgent issues.

But a global study commissioned by the UN children’s agency, Unicef, it seems to turn that wisdom taken over the head. He describes a picture of children who believe the world is improving with each generation, even though they report anxiety and impatience about changing global warming.

The intergenerational historical study, conducted for Unicef ​​by Gallup for World Children’s Day, surveyed two age groups in 21 countries aged 15-24 and over 40 sampled by different socio-economic groups, to compare attitudes.

The results suggest that the younger generation is more positive and global-minded than older people, skeptical of what they read on social media (only 17% of young people said they trusted many social media platforms for information) and invested more in science and opportunities. of global cooperation and international institutions.

Young people surveyed were also more likely to believe that childhood had improved, voting for health care, education and physical security as better for them than for their parents’ generation.

Young people from Uganda march through Wakiso in a climate protest. The survey found that young people are more inclined and optimistic globally than their seniors. Photo: Isaac Kasamani / AFP / Getty

Born into a more digital, interconnected and diverse reality, young people see a world that is largely a better place for children than what their parents grew up in a safer and more prosperous world that offers them better education children, opportunities and hope for the future. , the report concludes.

At the same time, young people are not complacent. They report greater difficulty with mental health conditions. Amid a sea of ​​misinformation and misinformation, they report low levels of trust in the information sources they use most.

Unicef ​​Executive Director Henrietta Fore said: There is no shortage of reasons for pessimism in the world today: climate change, pandemics, poverty and inequality, growing distrust and growing nationalism. But here is a reason for optimism: children and young people refuse to see the world through the gloomy lenses of adults.

Compared to the older generations, she said: The young people of the world remain hopeful, much more inclined globally and determined to make the world a better place. Today’s youth have worries about the future, but see themselves as part of the solution.

Overall, the data suggest that young people are products of globalization 39% most identified with being part of the world, rather than their nation or region, compared to 22% of the group over 40. With each additional year of age, people were on average about 1% less likely to identify as global citizens.

The survey conducted during the pandemic also found that young people generally trusted more national governments, scientists and the international news media as sources of accurate information. However, they were aware of the problems the world was facing:

Most young people saw serious risks for children online, such as viewing violent or sexually explicit content (78%) or bullying (79%).

While 64% of those in low- and middle-income countries believed that children would be better off economically than their parents, young people in high-income countries had little confidence in economic progress. There, less than a third of young people surveyed believed that children today would grow up to be better off economically than their parents.

More than a third of young people reported that they often felt nervous or anxious, and nearly one in five said they often felt depressed or had little interest in doing things.

On average, 59% of young people said that children today face more pressure to succeed than their parents.

Joe Daly, an old Gallup partner, said: “We can not know what young people have in mind if we do not ask them. The Unicef ​​survey reinforces the importance of listening to the next generation and understanding their perspectives.

The survey revealed several areas of multi-generational reach, particularly around climate, the importance of education, global cooperation and children’s agency. In contrast, optimism, the global mind, and recognition of historical progress reflected some of the deepest divisions.

Fore said: While this research describes a nuanced picture of generational division, a clear picture emerges: children and young people embody the spirit of the 21st century much more easily than their parents.