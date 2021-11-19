The Equity Builder: Carol Fergus and Fidelity International

Carol Fergus, Fidelity International Director of Global Travel, Meetings and Land Transport, is a founding member of the Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Committees for both the Travel and Meeting Society and the Global Business Travel Association. She created documentation on how to start conversations within corporate travel about DE&I and has led by example in implementing more comprehensive travel programs. She created with her travel management company partner, BCD Travel, a hands-on program that can serve as a model for how TMC-client partnerships can bring more diversity to the managed travel space.

How did you get involved with the GBTA and TAMS DE&I committees?

I was already on the European advisory board and there was a discussion about setting up DE&I as a global venture for GBTA. ME [got] engaged in one of the strands, which is race and culture. TAMS is a similar thing. It was mindless. DE&I is a real passion for me. I think the more platforms I can have to hit that drum, the better.

What did you miss about your company DE&I program?

I think the company has done a lot, so I do not think it is missing. I will ask, it is [the communication] still approaching the right people for whom we should be champions, and is it resonating in the right way?

What would be your answer?

We are not there yet, but it is a long journey. People still have that fear factor and that uncomfortable feeling of talking about certain topics, especially when it comes to things like race, mental health, and so on. Much has changed. Talks have started, but we have a long way to go. We need to find ways to make people more open and demonstrate more that differences are being made instead of talking about it.

What was your motivation for the practice?

Complies with the speech ban and [more] doing. It was easy to do and was a small thing that had massive impact. It was giving opportunities to minority groups that were not graduates. But we have to show the possibilities. Working with our supply chain was an opportunity for them to deliver roles, tasks, education and development to their organizations [while we] give them funding and support to allow them to do so, to identify applicants from minority groups, and to give them a career path that they would not necessarily believe they could do on their own.

The program is new, but have you thought about how to evolve it?

I like working with people in the industry, showing them the structure, how it works and getting them to repeat it, so when they have discussions with their clients and other businesses, instead of just talking about resources that they must bring to support. that client, also include this part of the DE&I internship. Say, Have you thought of having something through which you are giving development, teaching and training to a young adult from a minority group? They need to build it into discussions. When they go out to tender a [request for proposal], place as request.

What advice do you have for others who want to follow your direction?

A, tell me about the structure. It’s very simple and I’m happy to share it. B, if they do not want to do so, the method is very easy. Follow it and have conversations with your suppliers. Look at their career path, their development, do they have a DE&I ethic. [They each] will be able to enable a young adult from a minority group. [Tell them,] We already have a practical scheme in place, we want to work with you on bringing those people in so they can be part of your team. Start those conversations.